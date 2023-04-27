Shinty: Kingussie wary of fired-up opponents as they begin Artemis Macaulay Cup defence at Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie wary of fired-up opponents as they begin Artemis Macaulay Cup defence at Skye

Kings enjoyed a hugely successful grand slam-winning campaign last term.

By Andy Skinner
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick believes his side have a target on their back as they begin their defence of the Artemis Macaulay Cup away to Skye.

Kings triumphed 3-2 against Oban Camanachd to lift last year’s trophy, as part of a clean sweep of all four major trophies.

Borthwick believes the success of last season will only serve to further motivate their opponents in their efforts to claim a scalp.

Kingussie are without skipper James Falconer (finger injury), James Hutchison (hamstring) and Roddy Young (wedding).

Borthwick said: “The boys did well to win it last year.

“With me taking the helm this year, there’s a bit of pressure on me more so rather than them.

Mowi Premiership Champions 2022 Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson

“I know Skye got beaten last week, but they beat Beauly the week before that.

“The way the games are going, everybody is beating everybody else.

“It’s a one-off game and the boys have to be up for it and ready.

“Every game is going to be tough.

“We can’t underestimate anyone. Every team is going to be wanting to beat us after what we did last year.

“If they can do that it’s a big bonus for them – not only getting through to the next round, but getting one over Kingussie as well.

“I know that from playing years ago when we didn’t get beaten – and then the next year everybody was gunning to beat us and raising their game.”

New boss grateful for opportunity to step up

Borthwick is new in the role, having replaced John Gibson during the close season.

The champions sit fourth in the Mowi Premiership with three wins and a defeat so far, while Skye are ninth.

Iain Borthwick is the new manager of Kingussie.

Having coached the club at youth level, before taking charge of the second team in recent years, Borthwick is embracing the opportunity.

He added: “I taught most of the guys through primary school, under-14s and juveniles, so I know a lot of them and they know me as well.

“It has been really good. I have had a lot of help from everybody, with ex-players helping with coaching and everything else.

“I have been getting good support and the players are good as well – they are keen and they want more of what they won. They want to keep going and the fitness has been really good.

“The players are there, I just have to make sure everybody is fit.

“It’s a lot easier than doing the second team last year, because I was having to find players to get 12 on the park.

“This year they are basically there, and if someone is injured or away I can take somebody from the second team who can do a job.

“The job is a wee bit easier, but the pressure of trying to get a victory each week from last year is that wee bit tougher.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to it every week.”

Three all-Premiership ties in first round cup action

In a busy weekend of Macaulay Cup first round action, the other all-Premiership ties see Kinlochshiel host Caberfeidh, while Beauly take on Lovat.

Elsewhere, early pacesetters Newtonmore have a home tie against Fort William, while Oban Camanachd take on Bute.

Bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll host Oban Celtic, with Inveraray at home to Col Glen and Kyle’s Athletic taking on Aberdour.

