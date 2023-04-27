Shinty: Kingussie wary of fired-up opponents as they begin Artemis Macaulay Cup defence at Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick believes his side have a target on their back as they begin their defence of the Artemis Macaulay Cup away to Skye.

Kings triumphed 3-2 against Oban Camanachd to lift last year’s trophy, as part of a clean sweep of all four major trophies.

Borthwick believes the success of last season will only serve to further motivate their opponents in their efforts to claim a scalp.

Kingussie are without skipper James Falconer (finger injury), James Hutchison (hamstring) and Roddy Young (wedding).

Borthwick said: “The boys did well to win it last year.

“With me taking the helm this year, there’s a bit of pressure on me more so rather than them.

“I know Skye got beaten last week, but they beat Beauly the week before that.

“The way the games are going, everybody is beating everybody else.

“It’s a one-off game and the boys have to be up for it and ready.

“Every game is going to be tough.

“We can’t underestimate anyone. Every team is going to be wanting to beat us after what we did last year.

“If they can do that it’s a big bonus for them – not only getting through to the next round, but getting one over Kingussie as well.

“I know that from playing years ago when we didn’t get beaten – and then the next year everybody was gunning to beat us and raising their game.”

New boss grateful for opportunity to step up

Borthwick is new in the role, having replaced John Gibson during the close season.

The champions sit fourth in the Mowi Premiership with three wins and a defeat so far, while Skye are ninth.

Having coached the club at youth level, before taking charge of the second team in recent years, Borthwick is embracing the opportunity.

He added: “I taught most of the guys through primary school, under-14s and juveniles, so I know a lot of them and they know me as well.

“It has been really good. I have had a lot of help from everybody, with ex-players helping with coaching and everything else.

“I have been getting good support and the players are good as well – they are keen and they want more of what they won. They want to keep going and the fitness has been really good.

“The players are there, I just have to make sure everybody is fit.

“It’s a lot easier than doing the second team last year, because I was having to find players to get 12 on the park.

“This year they are basically there, and if someone is injured or away I can take somebody from the second team who can do a job.

“The job is a wee bit easier, but the pressure of trying to get a victory each week from last year is that wee bit tougher.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to it every week.”

Three all-Premiership ties in first round cup action

In a busy weekend of Macaulay Cup first round action, the other all-Premiership ties see Kinlochshiel host Caberfeidh, while Beauly take on Lovat.

Elsewhere, early pacesetters Newtonmore have a home tie against Fort William, while Oban Camanachd take on Bute.

Bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll host Oban Celtic, with Inveraray at home to Col Glen and Kyle’s Athletic taking on Aberdour.