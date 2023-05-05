Shinty: Newtonmore and Kingussie gear up for pivotal month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mowi Premiership leaders Newtonmore and reigning champions Kingussie host the bottom two sides in the division on Saturday, but their team selections may be influenced by what is sure to be a monumental month for both clubs.

After this weekend’s matches, the Badenoch giants clash on three of the following four Saturdays with progress in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup and Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup at stake as well as crucial Mowi Premiership points.

Before then, Newtonmore will be expected to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table when newly promoted Skye Camanachd visit the Eilan tomorrow.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur will assess Arron MacBean’s fitness ahead of the game. He said: “Arron had a tight groin before last week’s match against Fort William and came off just after scoring the opener, early in the game. We certainly don’t want to make his injury any worse ahead of the games coming up this month; games that could define our whole season.

“We struggled to score against Skye in a pre-season friendly, but we just need to keep doing what we have been doing over recent weeks.”

Skye manager Kenny Macleod has decisions of his own to make as Jordan Murchison and John Gillies both have hamstring issues with their crucial cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Glenurquhart only a week away.

Macleod said: “Jordan isn’t far away but he won’t feature this Saturday. ‘Gillie’ was taken off at half-time against Kingussie last week as a precaution so he’s hopefully over his niggle.”

Meantime, Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick welcomes Roddy Young back for their game against bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll at the Dell. However, James Falconer has been missing since having eight stitches inserted in a finger gash after the victory over Oban Camanachd a fortnight ago.

Borthwick said: “Our focus is on GMA and I’m sure James will want to play but I want to be sure his finger is ok as May is a big month for us, especially with the three games against Newtonmore coming up.”

Borthwick back to bolster Kings

With the hectic schedule ahead, Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick made a timely return from injury with an appearance from the bench, just before the hour, against Skye last Saturday. It was his first outing since he suffered a serious knee injury in a 3-1 win over Newtonmore in July 2021.

Iain Borthwick added: “I’m really delighted to have Thomas back. He looks really fit. He might be a bit rusty after two years out, but he gives us something different in attack.”

Elsewhere in shinty’s top-flight, Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish has recovered from a hip problem ahead of Lovat’s visit to Mossfield, but Evan MacLellan faces a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Kinlochshiel and Caberfeidh meet at Rèaraig for the second successive Saturday. ‘Shiel veteran Finlay MacRae is relishing a run in the forward line, scoring three goals in his last two appearances.

Beauly meet a Kyles Athletic side who have Callum Millar fit again but will check on Will Cowie who was withdrawn at half-time with a tight hamstring in last week’s 6-0 win against Aberdour.

Derby cup contest could be lively

The pick of the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round ties is the derby clash between Fort William and Kilmallie. Fort will assess Graham Campbell’s hamstring injury suffered against Newtonmore last week.

There is a battle of the Glens at Blairbeg where Glenurquhart, minus suspended defender Lachie Smith, host Glengarry whilst Lochaber meet Inverness at Spean Bridge.

Inveraray welcome Ardnamurchan and Bute take on Aberdour at the Meadows.