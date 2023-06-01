Shinty: Derby day in the Mowi Premiership as familiar foes meet again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a Mowi Premiership double derby delight for shinty supporters on Saturday as Newtonmore and Kingussie meet at the Eilan and Lovat host Beauly at Balgate.

First plays second as Newtonmore and Kingussie clash for the third time over the last four weeks.

Having lost both previous encounters 4-1, Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur is looking for improvements: “We lost some poor goals against Kingussie last week which isn’t like us.

“I want to see us close their players down and defend from further up the pitch.

“We need to get more ball to our forwards to give them a chance as we need to get something out of Saturday’s game.

“Steven Macdonald has been playing with a groin strain but he’ll be fine and we’ll be along usual lines.”

The game comes too soon for Kingussie’s Roddy Young.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “Roddy has been receiving physio. They think his kneecap may have popped out and back in again, and he’ll move onto doing a bit of running and building up the muscle on his leg.

“I’m sure Roddy will want to prove his fitness for the MacTavish Cup final which takes place the week after but he won’t play on Saturday.

“We didn’t use Alexander Michie last week, but you can expect to see him at some point on Saturday whilst Savio Genini is also back.

“There is going to come a point where we have all our injured players back and I’ll have a selection headache, but it will be a great headache to have.”

First Premiership meeting

History will be made as the first ever Mowi Premiership meeting between Lovat and Beauly takes place at Balgate.

The sides have an annual New Year clash for the Lovat Cup but this time two precious Premiership points are the prize.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson had mixed news on the injury front. He said: “Unfortunately Drew Howie dislocated his shoulder in the first half against Fort William last Saturday and will miss the next month, possibly more, which is a massive blow to us. Also, Marc Maclachlan is unavailable as he is in Dubai.

“However, Lorne MacKay played half an hour from the bench against the Fort and looked sharp, so it’s great to have him back around the squad after a long period out.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Camanachd will play at Peterson Park on three occasions over the next six Saturdays as Saturday’s Premiership match is followed by the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society final and the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Daniel MacCuish returns from suspension for the Oban side while Ewan Fraser returned to play and score twice for the GMA seconds midweek.

MacKintosh returns for Cabers

Caberfeidh and Skye Camanachd meet for the second successive Saturday. Cabers have Jamie MacKintosh back whilst Ross Gordon and Ruaraidh MacLeod return for Skye. However, the islanders are without Ross MacKinnon who has an ankle injury.

Meantime, Bute travel to play Kyles Athletic in the only remaining Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie.

Bute may be lower league opponents but Kyles certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

Player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We are expecting a really difficult game on Saturday. It’s the Scottish Cup so everyone gives that little bit extra.

“We played Bute earlier this season and although we won 4-0, it was a pretty even game. Bute might be two leagues below us, but they won’t be in that league next year in my opinion.

“We are having another injury-plagued season. Scott Macdonald has a fractured ankle; keeper John Whyte has a fractured wrist and Innes Macdonald has a fractured hand so they all definitely won’t play.

“Will Cowie will hopefully return from a hamstring injury which would be a huge boost.”

Kilmallie welcome Col Glen in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals. Col Glen are without Dan MacDonald who has relocated to Skye where he came through the youth ranks. MacDonald scored six times in five appearances for the Glendaruel side this year.

Inveraray host Glenurquhart and Oban Celtic are at home to Lochaber.