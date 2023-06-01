Shinty: Derby day in the Mowi Premiership as familiar foes meet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Derby day in the Mowi Premiership as familiar foes meet again

Newtonmore and Kingussie clash for the third time over the space of four weeks.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat's Marc MacLachlan ties to get past Thomas MacKinnon (left) and Gus Renwick (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat's Marc MacLachlan ties to get past Thomas MacKinnon (left) and Gus Renwick (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson.

There is a Mowi Premiership double derby delight for shinty supporters on Saturday as Newtonmore and Kingussie meet at the Eilan and Lovat host Beauly at Balgate.

First plays second as Newtonmore and Kingussie clash for the third time over the last four weeks.

Having lost both previous encounters 4-1, Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur is looking for improvements: “We lost some poor goals against Kingussie last week which isn’t like us.

“I want to see us close their players down and defend from further up the pitch.

“We need to get more ball to our forwards to give them a chance as we need to get something out of Saturday’s game.

“Steven Macdonald has been playing with a groin strain but he’ll be fine and we’ll be along usual lines.”

The game comes too soon for Kingussie’s Roddy Young.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “Roddy has been receiving physio. They think his kneecap may have popped out and back in again, and he’ll move onto doing a bit of running and building up the muscle on his leg.

“I’m sure Roddy will want to prove his fitness for the MacTavish Cup final which takes place the week after but he won’t play on Saturday.

“We didn’t use Alexander Michie last week, but you can expect to see him at some point on Saturday whilst Savio Genini is also back.

“There is going to come a point where we have all our injured players back and I’ll have a selection headache, but it will be a great headache to have.”

Roddy Young celebrates scoring for Kingussie against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson

First Premiership meeting

History will be made as the first ever Mowi Premiership meeting between Lovat and Beauly takes place at Balgate.

The sides have an annual New Year clash for the Lovat Cup but this time two precious Premiership points are the prize.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson had mixed news on the injury front. He said:  “Unfortunately Drew Howie dislocated his shoulder in the first half against Fort William last Saturday and will miss the next month, possibly more, which is a massive blow to us. Also, Marc Maclachlan is unavailable as he is in Dubai.

“However, Lorne MacKay played half an hour from the bench against the Fort and looked sharp, so it’s great to have him back around the squad after a long period out.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Camanachd will play at Peterson Park on three occasions over the next six Saturdays as Saturday’s Premiership match is followed by the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society final and the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Daniel MacCuish returns from suspension for the Oban side while Ewan Fraser returned to play and score twice for the GMA seconds midweek.

MacKintosh returns for Cabers

Caberfeidh and Skye Camanachd meet for the second successive Saturday. Cabers have Jamie MacKintosh back whilst Ross Gordon and Ruaraidh MacLeod return for Skye. However, the islanders are without Ross MacKinnon who has an ankle injury.

Meantime, Bute travel to play Kyles Athletic in the only remaining Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie.

Bute may be lower league opponents but Kyles certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

Player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We are expecting a really difficult game on Saturday. It’s the Scottish Cup so everyone gives that little bit extra.

“We played Bute earlier this season and although we won 4-0, it was a pretty even game. Bute might be two leagues below us, but they won’t be in that league next year in my opinion.

“We are having another injury-plagued season. Scott Macdonald has a fractured ankle; keeper John Whyte has a fractured wrist and Innes Macdonald has a fractured hand so they all definitely won’t play.

“Will Cowie will hopefully return from a hamstring injury which would be a huge boost.”

Kilmallie welcome Col Glen in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals. Col Glen are without Dan MacDonald who has relocated to Skye where he came through the youth ranks. MacDonald scored six times in five appearances for the Glendaruel side this year.

Inveraray host Glenurquhart and Oban Celtic are at home to Lochaber.

