Ex-Caley Thistle striker Alex Fisher feared he’d need foot amputated after horror injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ex-Caley Thistle striker Alex Fisher feared he’d need foot amputated after horror injury

Former Inverness forward speaks about his battle back from a career-threatening injury with Yeovil Town.

By Paul Chalk
Alex Fisher hopes to be back amongst the goals for Yeovil Town next season. Image: Yeovil Town/Mike Kunz
Alex Fisher hopes to be back amongst the goals for Yeovil Town next season. Image: Yeovil Town/Mike Kunz

Alex Fisher feared he might lose a foot after a horror injury – but the ex-Inverness striker is firmly on course for a full recovery.

The 32-year-old, who played for ICT in the Premiership between January 2016 and June 2017, made national headlines following a serious injury sustained when playing for Yeovil Town in a National League game in April.

He collided with Southend goalkeeper Andeng Ndi, who was visibly shaken by the result of the impact.

The original concerns were that it was a severely damaged ankle, but Fisher explained: “I broke my tibia and fibula quite badly. They thought it was my ankle, but it was just above.

“I describe it as a good-bad one, because I have no ligament damage on my ankle and no ligament damage on my knee. It was probably as bad as you could get bone-wise.

“The perk is I have full mobility in terms of moving around. I actually have something not many people have.

Alex Fisher thanks the Yeovil Town fans after his horror injury. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s called an external fixator attached, which is a frame screwed into my tibia just below my knee and just above my ankle. It allowed me to weight-bear immediately after the operation.

“The swelling and the pain in the first couple of weeks is too much. But this means you can weight-bear and carry on about your normal life relatively soon, whilst allowing the serious break to heal. It saves me being bed-bound or in a cast for three or four months.

Frame allowed chance to play again

“The preferred option is where you get a rod which goes through knee and into your ankle through the hollow part of the bone, which is quite a standard operation for these kinds of breaks. You see them more often with car accidents or with injuries in the manufacturing industries for example.

“I have a bit of a bow-leg and they are not necessarily the widest, so it was a risk, so it was either the cast – which would mean I probably wouldn’t play football again – or the frame.

“Now, the frame can be tweaked. It’s got adjustable straps, so that if it’s not healing straight, which fortunately it has the whole way through, you have flexibility with it and it’s a natural heal. It means no rods in for life.

“I walked for the first time three days after the op, drove 10 days after and walked nine holes four weeks after. The more weight-bearing you can do with it, the better.

“In reality, I shouldn’t even be walking for another two months. It’s been a humbling experience for sure, but there are still lots of things to be positive about.”

Fisher ‘should make a full recovery’

And that positivity is aided by his latest chat with the medical professionals, who have confirmed he is set for a stunning full recovery which could see him back in a Yeovil shirt before winter.

He said: “I had some good news on my recent scan. My frame was meant to be on for six to eight months. It might be off as soon as three-and-a-half.

“I am booked back in for the middle of July. It doesn’t necessarily bring my end time (for the recovery) forward, but these are good signs.

“I have been pretty religious with my diet and recovery to make sure I am getting in the best position possible.

“It’s reassuring to hear from the surgeons that I should be back like nothing happened. It’s not like a tissue injury where you might lose some flexibility or range.

“It is literally a clean heal. As long as I can match my rehab to ensure my surrounding muscles and anatomy are as strong as can be, so I won’t have any compensating issues, I should hopefully be making a full recovery.

“There was a time in the first 12 hours or so when (the medics) thought I could even have lost my foot.

“These injuries happen in all walks of life, but the nerve damage they thought I might have had, along with the lack of circulation to my toes was quite concerning for those first few hours.

“One it started to improve, I thought ‘thank goodness’, because it was an unnerving conversation to have, when you realise that (foot amputation) is a possibility.”

Yeovil Town target instant return

The only downside for Fisher is his club are now a National League South side, having finished 22nd in the 24-club division and dropped into National League South.

He added: “You can’t get relegated unless you are putting in consistent performances over the course of a season.

“There were certain things going on behind the scenes which have been ironed out and there is new ownership, which we hope will provide a new lease of life for the club.

“When you are a club like Yeovil, with good pedigree, and you’ve been staying League Two and Conference level for a couple of years, you can’t just click your fingers and think you deserve to be in League One, but the club certainly don’t deserve to be in National League South.

“We want to bounce back as quickly as possible.”

More from Press and Journal

Dr Iain Small wearing a kilt suit while smiling and leaning on a post looing at the camera.
'For us, he was just dad': Family pays tribute to dedicated GP and Peterhead…
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland
Highland League game of the day between Brechin City and Brora Rangers. Brora's Martin Maclean and Brechin's Seth Patrick. CR0034403 26/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Seth Patrick returns to Brechin City
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock
The scene of the crash with a train passing by the vehicle and police at the scene.
40-year-old woman taken to hospital following crash near Aberdeen train line
CR0043630 Sarah Bruce, Inverness. Travellers have again set up camp on the former Torvean Golf Course in Inverness. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers' camp moves on to Inverness site
Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Schools, services and noise were on people's minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness today. Picture shows; Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.
Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by…
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office.
Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Conversation