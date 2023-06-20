Shinty: Kingussie’s Roddy Young to miss the rest of the season

Kingussie’s key attacker Roddy Young will miss the remainder of the shinty season.

The 2022 Mowi national player of the year jarred his knee in a 4-0 Mowi Premiership win over Glasgow Mid Argyll at the Dell in early May and has been sidelined ever since.

Kingussue boss Iain Borthwick said: “Roddy has had his scan results back and the bad news is that it now looks as if he will be out for the rest of the season.

“The important thing now is that Roddy takes the time to recover and work his way back to full fitness again.

“It’s a huge blow to lose Roddy and all the goals he brings to the team, and I suppose the only saving grace is that I’m lucky to have such a big squad for when injuries like this occur.”

Selection headache for Borthwick

Young’s diagnosis follows long-term injuries that have seen the Kings have to do without the services of Thomas Borthwick and Alexander Michie for significant periods over the last couple of years.

However, both have returned to great effect over recent weeks and that will give Young great encouragement.

This injury is also a huge blow to the player himself who was the 2022 Grand Slam winners’ top scorer last season and with the cottages.com MacTavish Cup already in the bag, Kingussie are again fighting for honours on all fronts while there is also a potential shinty/hurling international between Scotland and Ireland on the horizon at the end of the season.

Roddy Young, a development officer with the Camanachd Association in the Central Belt, said: “I’ve ruptured my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and have also torn my meniscus but I’m hopeful about having an operation soon.

“It’s obviously very disappointing, but I’m now fully focused on having my operation and then starting the long road back to full fitness.

“It will be tough, but I have a great support system at the club, and I’ll continue to support the boys as we continue to try to reach our goals for the season.”

On a timescale to return, Young added: “It’s too early to say as there is still lots of stuff to go through before the operation. But after the op, it takes an average of between nine to 12 months recovery to get back playing high level sports again.”