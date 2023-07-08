SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss

The 15-year-old forward is having a big breakthrough year for the Mowi Premiership club.

By Paul Chalk
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson
Oban Camanachd's Matthew Sloss challenges Kingussie's Robert Mabon. Image: Neil Paterson

Sharp-shooting Oban Camanachd starlet Matthew Sloss steps into the Shinty Spotlight this week.

The 15-year-old forward, who helped his side win two trophies last month, is enjoying a big breakthrough year at the Mowi Premiership club.

This Saturday, Oban are away to Glasgow Mid Argyll in the quarter-finals of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

When I was in primary one, playing in a competition at Mossfield Park in Oban for Taynuilt Juniors.

I remember the strip being massive and having to roll up my sleeves several times. I don’t think the helmet fitted me either!

Who was your senior debut against and what was the result?

It was this season against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield Park.

We won the game 4-0 and I scored one of the goals.

Matthew’s brother Daniel Sloss, right, in action against Lochaber.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

My best moment has been playing in two finals on the same day last month – the MacQuisten Cup and the Celtic Society Cup .

I was lucky enough to win both games and score a couple of goals.

Also being in the same team as my brother Daniel and watch him lift the trophy (as captain) was very special.

And the worst?

We lost the Bullough Cup final (in 2021) on penalties against Kyles Athletic and I missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I’ve been lucky enough so far that I haven’t had any serious injuries, but I have seen my brother Daniel with quite a few.

Who is the joker in your team?

Scott Macmillan is the joker at our club. He really looks out for the younger players and always has a laugh.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

I like playing at Tighnabruaich (home of Kyles Athletic). We have always had a great rivalry and tough games.

The atmosphere from the supporters adds to the occasion.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be (Kingussie’s) Roddy Young.

I think we have similar styles of play and would score a few goals against any defence.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

My favourite goal so far was when I scored against Kinlochshiel at Mossfield Park in Oban in a very tough game, while the goal Daniel MacCuish scored in the recent Celtic Cup final (a 2-0 win against Glasgow Mid Argyll) was pretty spectacular.

Describe shinty in three words?

Hard, competitive and fast.

