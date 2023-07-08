SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Oban Camanachd forward Matthew Sloss

Sharp-shooting Oban Camanachd starlet Matthew Sloss steps into the Shinty Spotlight this week.

The 15-year-old forward, who helped his side win two trophies last month, is enjoying a big breakthrough year at the Mowi Premiership club.

This Saturday, Oban are away to Glasgow Mid Argyll in the quarter-finals of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

When I was in primary one, playing in a competition at Mossfield Park in Oban for Taynuilt Juniors.

I remember the strip being massive and having to roll up my sleeves several times. I don’t think the helmet fitted me either!

Who was your senior debut against and what was the result?

It was this season against Kyles Athletic at Mossfield Park.

We won the game 4-0 and I scored one of the goals.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

My best moment has been playing in two finals on the same day last month – the MacQuisten Cup and the Celtic Society Cup .

I was lucky enough to win both games and score a couple of goals.

Also being in the same team as my brother Daniel and watch him lift the trophy (as captain) was very special.

And the worst?

We lost the Bullough Cup final (in 2021) on penalties against Kyles Athletic and I missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I’ve been lucky enough so far that I haven’t had any serious injuries, but I have seen my brother Daniel with quite a few.

Who is the joker in your team?

Scott Macmillan is the joker at our club. He really looks out for the younger players and always has a laugh.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I like playing at Tighnabruaich (home of Kyles Athletic). We have always had a great rivalry and tough games.

The atmosphere from the supporters adds to the occasion.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

It would have to be (Kingussie’s) Roddy Young.

I think we have similar styles of play and would score a few goals against any defence.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My favourite goal so far was when I scored against Kinlochshiel at Mossfield Park in Oban in a very tough game, while the goal Daniel MacCuish scored in the recent Celtic Cup final (a 2-0 win against Glasgow Mid Argyll) was pretty spectacular.

Describe shinty in three words?

Hard, competitive and fast.