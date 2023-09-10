Shinty: Glen Mackintosh hits hat-trick as Newtonmore win Sutherland Cup

Glen MacKintosh grabbed a hat-trick as record winners Newtonmore took the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup home once more with a 4-2 triumph over Skye Camanachd in the final at Blairbeg.

Glen MacKintosh scored either side of Shockie MacLennan’s goal to have More 2-1 ahead at the break.

Shockie MacLennan levelled for a second time, but Charlie Ferguson put More back in front before Glen MacKintosh completed his hat-trick.

One hundred years on after the first Sutherland Cup final, sponsors HIS and home club Glenurquhart pulled out the stops to mark the occasion in style, while Glen MacKintosh’s treble earned the inaugural Sir William Sutherland man of the match trophy, donated by Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan, believed to be an earlier incarnation of the Sutherland Cup itself.

Newtonmore assistant manager Mark Taylor said: “It was a fantastic final and Skye pushed us all the way.

“We made a good start, and the boys were up for it. It could have gone either way at 2-2 so our third goal was crucial whilst the fourth gave us breathing space.”

Glen MacKintosh said: “It was hard going, especially in the heat.

“It was a tough, physical game but I thought referee Craig Scott handled it very well and we are delighted to get another cup.”

With Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final rapidly approaching, finalists Kingussie and Oban Camanachd warmed up for shinty’s big day with victories, but both had different stories to tell.

There was late drama at the Dell where two injury-time goals from Savio Genini wiped out Ross Macrae’s opener late in the first half to take Kingussie back to the top of the Mowi Premiership with a 2-1 win over Kyles Athletic.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “We were pretty much all over the place first half.

“The ball then didn’t seem to be in play that much in the second half but fair play to referee Steve MacLachlan who stopped his watch when necessary and Savio Genini took both his goals really well.

“I’m proud of the boys for the effort they put in, they worked so hard.

“Thomas Borthwick got a good hour on his return from injury, but James Falconer and Rory MacKeachan didn’t play because of injury, and it might be a struggle for them to play in the final.

“They will get physio this week and we will see how they respond to that.”

Meantime at Rèaraig, Oban Camanachd came from behind to defeat Kinlochshiel 4-1.

Shiel led after five minutes through Keith MacRae, but Malcolm Clark equalised immediately before then going on to complete his hat-trick. Substitute Craig Macmillan got the other.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We have no injuries which is important with the Scottish final in mind, but I thought the boys were terrific today.

“During that first half, we played our best shinty of the season and I felt we were comfortable throughout the game.

“It was a good performance but there’s absolutely no chance of us getting carried away ahead of what is a huge week for the club.”

Both sides were understrength as Lovat led Skye through Greg Matheson after just two minutes. Skye came back into it with Marc MacLachlan’s second for Lovat coming against the run of play to seal a 2-0 win.

Caberfeidh went fourth in a compact league table after winning 5-2 at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Calum MacLay and Craig Morrison netted for GMA, but Kevin Bartlett’s double and Craig Morrison’s treble gave Cabers victory.

Lochaber are Mowi National Division winners after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Kilmallie.

Calum MacDougall put Kilmallie ahead a minute into the second half, but Duncan MacKinnon’s equaliser and Ben Delaney’s late winner promoted Lochaber as champions.

Strathglass are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and their 3-1 win over Col Glen gives them a chance of beating the drop. Penri Jones was again key for Strathglass, grabbing a hat-trick after Hamish Harrison had put the visitors ahead.

Strathglass’s win made it imperative that Oban Celtic took something from their game against Inveraray and the point from the goalless draw means they are now a point ahead of Strathglass with the sides still to meet in Oban.