Shinty: Glen Mackintosh hits hat-trick as Newtonmore win Sutherland Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Glen Mackintosh hits hat-trick as Newtonmore win Sutherland Cup

More defeated Skye Camanachd 4-2 in the final at Blairbeg.

By Alasdair Bruce
The victorious Newtonmore team, with HIS sponsor Garry Mackintosh (second right) after winning the 100th Sutherland Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
The victorious Newtonmore team, with HIS sponsor Garry Mackintosh (second right) after winning the 100th Sutherland Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.

Glen MacKintosh grabbed a hat-trick as record winners Newtonmore took the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup home once more with a 4-2 triumph over Skye Camanachd in the final at Blairbeg.

Glen MacKintosh scored either side of Shockie MacLennan’s goal to have More 2-1 ahead at the break.

Shockie MacLennan levelled for a second time, but Charlie Ferguson put More back in front before Glen MacKintosh completed his hat-trick.

One hundred years on after the first Sutherland Cup final, sponsors HIS and home club Glenurquhart pulled out the stops to mark the occasion in style, while Glen MacKintosh’s treble earned the inaugural Sir William Sutherland man of the match trophy, donated by Dr Hugh Dan MacLennan, believed to be an earlier incarnation of the Sutherland Cup itself.

Newtonmore assistant manager Mark Taylor said: “It was a fantastic final and Skye pushed us all the way.

“We made a good start, and the boys were up for it. It could have gone either way at 2-2 so our third goal was crucial whilst the fourth gave us breathing space.”

Glen MacKintosh said: “It was hard going, especially in the heat.

“It was a tough, physical game but I thought referee Craig Scott handled it very well and we are delighted to get another cup.”

Newtonmore’s Glen Mackintosh celebrates his hat trick with delighted young fans behind the goal. Image: Neil Paterson.

With Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final rapidly approaching, finalists Kingussie and Oban Camanachd warmed up for shinty’s big day with victories, but both had different stories to tell.

There was late drama at the Dell where two injury-time goals from Savio Genini wiped out Ross Macrae’s opener late in the first half to take Kingussie back to the top of the Mowi Premiership with a 2-1 win over Kyles Athletic.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “We were pretty much all over the place first half.

“The ball then didn’t seem to be in play that much in the second half but fair play to referee Steve MacLachlan who stopped his watch when necessary and Savio Genini took both his goals really well.

“I’m proud of the boys for the effort they put in, they worked so hard.

“Thomas Borthwick got a good hour on his return from injury, but James Falconer and Rory MacKeachan didn’t play because of injury, and it might be a struggle for them to play in the final.

“They will get physio this week and we will see how they respond to that.”

Newtonmore’s Glen Mackintosh (front) scores his second goal and shares the moment with Jamie Robinson. Image: Neil Paterson.

Meantime at Rèaraig, Oban Camanachd came from behind to defeat Kinlochshiel 4-1.

Shiel led after five minutes through Keith MacRae, but Malcolm Clark equalised immediately before then going on to complete his hat-trick. Substitute Craig Macmillan got the other.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We have no injuries which is important with the Scottish final in mind, but I thought the boys were terrific today.

“During that first half, we played our best shinty of the season and I felt we were comfortable throughout the game.

“It was a good performance but there’s absolutely no chance of us getting carried away ahead of what is a huge week for the club.”

Both sides were understrength as Lovat led Skye through Greg Matheson after just two minutes. Skye came back into it with Marc MacLachlan’s second for Lovat coming against the run of play to seal a 2-0 win.

Skye’s Jordan Murchison cannot get the ball past Lovat’s Danny Kelly and keeper Stuart Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.

Caberfeidh went fourth in a compact league table after winning 5-2 at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Calum MacLay and Craig Morrison netted for GMA, but Kevin Bartlett’s double and Craig Morrison’s treble gave Cabers victory.

Lochaber are Mowi National Division winners after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Kilmallie.

Calum MacDougall put Kilmallie ahead a minute into the second half, but Duncan MacKinnon’s equaliser and Ben Delaney’s late winner promoted Lochaber as champions.

Strathglass are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and their 3-1 win over Col Glen gives them a chance of beating the drop. Penri Jones was again key for Strathglass, grabbing a hat-trick after Hamish Harrison had put the visitors ahead.

Strathglass’s win made it imperative that Oban Celtic took something from their game against Inveraray and the point from the goalless draw means they are now a point ahead of Strathglass with the sides still to meet in Oban.

More from Shinty

Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan played and captained Scotland under-17s in Ireland this summer. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly's Finlay 'Stork' Maclennan
The shinty/hurling international match between Scotland and Ireland returns next month. Image supplied by Camanachd Association.
Shinty: Scotland to face Ireland in shinty/hurling international in Newry next month
2022 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Champions Kingussie. Image: Camanachd Association
Shinty: Camanachd Cup trophy to be retired
The victorious Skye Camanachd team.
Skye Camanachd defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll to claim Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup
Fort William's Johnny Forster keeps the ball from Daniel Mackintosh, of Glenurquhart. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Fort William's Johnny Forster
The victorious Badenoch team after winning the 2022 Valerie Fraser Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye and Glasgow Mid Argyll targeting Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup final glory
Beauly's Euan Maccormick (left) with Iain Robinson of Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Early goal rush gives Newtonmore victory
September's Camanachd Cup final between Oban Camanachd and Kingussie will be the final shinty commentary role for "voice of shinty", Hugh Dan MacLennan.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT SPECIAL: 10 questions for the 'voice of shinty', Hugh Dan MacLennan
Oban Camamachd players, who are currently gearing up for the Mowi Premiership
Shinty: Oban Camanachd trophy heroes turn attention to climbing Mowi Premiership
Donnie Grant and son Ross winning the Camanachd cup in 1984. The first father and son combo to do so.
Scotland and Kingussie shinty 'legend' Donnie Grant MBE dies, 84

Conversation