Shinty: Artemis Macaulay Cup draw throws up Oban derby

The first shoots of the new shinty season emerged as the draw for the 2024 Artemis Macaulay Cup threw up some terrific ties.

Holders Oban Camanachd open the defence of their trophy with a derby clash against Oban Celtic.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “We haven’t played Celtic in a few years and a home draw is all you can hope for.

“If we win our ties, we have four games at Mossfield and you can’t ask for better than that. It’s there for the boys if they want it.”

Kingussie claimed three successive Macaulay titles ahead of last season’s final defeat to Oban Camanachd and they open at newly promoted Glenurquhart.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’ve not faced Glenurquhart recently and we’re happy with the draw. It’s not too far to travel but it won’t be easy on their pitch.”

Glenurquhart manager David Stewart said: “They don’t come much more difficult than Kingussie.”

The tie of the first round is the derby meeting between Skye and Kinlochshiel.

Islanders’ boss Willie MacDonald said: “We’re delighted to get a home tie and excited to draw Shiel who won 1-0 in both Premiership fixtures against us last season.

“We’re looking forward to another competitive encounter with our closest mainland rivals.”

Shiel face a sweat as the tie could clash with player Oliver MacRae’s wedding.

Manager Willie MacRae said: “We’ll only miss Ollie and his brother Archie MacRae if the dates clash but hopefully they don’t.

“You always look for a home tie, but Portree is only 40 miles up the road and we’ll take a big support.”

Newtonmore welcome Lovat whose boss Jamie Matheson said: “That’s probably one of the toughest draws we could have got, especially at the Eilan, but to win any major trophy, you have to beat teams like Newtonmore at some point.”

Inveraray welcomed home advantage against Glasgow Mid Argyll in their all-National Division tie.

Manager Andy Watt said: “We know how important our home support can be.

“GMA will be tough opponents, they are strong across the pitch and clearly have good Premiership experience, but it’s a challenge we look forward to and one we’ll be up for.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: “It’s a very tricky tie against an improving Inveraray team who are always hard to get a result against, especially at the Winterton.

“We are looking forward to the challenge though.”

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is relishing his side’s tie against Caberfeidh at Spean Bridge.

He said: “It’s just great for Lochaber to be back in the Macaulay again.

“We appreciate there are no easy ties but have to be pleased to have home advantage.”

There’s a tasty derby at Glendaruel where Col Glen welcome Kyles Athletic.

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “This is a tricky tie as Col Glen have adapted quite well to the National Division and I’m sure they’re looking forward to welcoming us to the Glen.

“We were disappointed with our cup performances last year so will be looking for improvements.”

Aberdour and Bute, who both played in Mowi South Division 1 last season, meet at Silversands.

The draw in full is as follows:

Artemis Macaulay Cup – First Round: Oban Camanachd v Oban Celtic, Col Glen v Kyles Athletic, Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Aberdour v Bute, Glenurquhart v Kingussie, Skye v Kinlochshiel, Lochaber v Caberfeidh, Newtonmore v Lovat.

Quarter-finals: Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic v Col Glen / Kyles Athletic; Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour / Bute; Newtonmore / Lovat v Lochaber / Caberfeidh; Glenurquhart / Kingussie v Skye / Kinlochshiel.

Semi-finals: Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic / Col Glen / Kyles Athletic v Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll / Aberdour / Bute; Newtonmore / Lovat / Lochaber / Caberfeidh v Glenurquhart / Kingussie / Skye / Kinlochshiel.