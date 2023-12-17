Shinty: Artemis Macaulay Cup draw throws up Oban derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Artemis Macaulay Cup draw throws up Oban derby

Holders Oban Camanachd will face Oban Celtic in the first round of the competition.

By Alasdair Bruce
The Oban Camanachd team celebrate lifting the 2023 Artemis MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
The Oban Camanachd team celebrate lifting the 2023 Artemis MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

The first shoots of the new shinty season emerged as the draw for the 2024 Artemis Macaulay Cup threw up some terrific ties.

Holders Oban Camanachd open the defence of their trophy with a derby clash against Oban Celtic.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “We haven’t played Celtic in a few years and a home draw is all you can hope for.

“If we win our ties, we have four games at Mossfield and you can’t ask for better than that. It’s there for the boys if they want it.”

Kingussie claimed three successive Macaulay titles ahead of last season’s final defeat to Oban Camanachd and they open at newly promoted Glenurquhart.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’ve not faced Glenurquhart recently and we’re happy with the draw. It’s not too far to travel but it won’t be easy on their pitch.”

Glenurquhart manager David Stewart said: “They don’t come much more difficult than Kingussie.”

The tie of the first round is the derby meeting between Skye and Kinlochshiel.

Islanders’ boss Willie MacDonald said: “We’re delighted to get a home tie and excited to draw Shiel who won 1-0 in both Premiership fixtures against us last season.

“We’re looking forward to another competitive encounter with our closest mainland rivals.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson.

Shiel face a sweat as the tie could clash with player Oliver MacRae’s wedding.

Manager Willie MacRae said: “We’ll only miss Ollie and his brother Archie MacRae if the dates clash but hopefully they don’t.

“You always look for a home tie, but Portree is only 40 miles up the road and we’ll take a big support.”

Newtonmore welcome Lovat whose boss Jamie Matheson said: “That’s probably one of the toughest draws we could have got, especially at the Eilan, but to win any major trophy, you have to beat teams like Newtonmore at some point.”

Inveraray welcomed home advantage against Glasgow Mid Argyll in their all-National Division tie.

Manager Andy Watt said: “We know how important our home support can be.

“GMA will be tough opponents, they are strong across the pitch and clearly have good Premiership experience, but it’s a challenge we look forward to and one we’ll be up for.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: “It’s a very tricky tie against an improving Inveraray team who are always hard to get a result against, especially at the Winterton.

“We are looking forward to the challenge though.”

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson is relishing his side’s tie against Caberfeidh at Spean Bridge.

He said: “It’s just great for Lochaber to be back in the Macaulay again.

“We appreciate there are no easy ties but have to be pleased to have home advantage.”

There’s a tasty derby at Glendaruel where Col Glen welcome Kyles Athletic.

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “This is a tricky tie as Col Glen have adapted quite well to the National Division and I’m sure they’re looking forward to welcoming us to the Glen.

“We were disappointed with our cup performances last year so will be looking for improvements.”

Aberdour and Bute, who both played in Mowi South Division 1 last season, meet at Silversands.

The draw in full is as follows:

Artemis Macaulay Cup – First Round: Oban Camanachd v Oban Celtic, Col Glen v Kyles Athletic, Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll, Aberdour v Bute, Glenurquhart v Kingussie, Skye v Kinlochshiel, Lochaber v Caberfeidh, Newtonmore v Lovat.

Quarter-finals: Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic v Col Glen / Kyles Athletic; Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour / Bute; Newtonmore / Lovat v Lochaber / Caberfeidh; Glenurquhart / Kingussie v Skye / Kinlochshiel.

Semi-finals: Oban Camanachd / Oban Celtic / Col Glen / Kyles Athletic v Inveraray / Glasgow Mid Argyll / Aberdour / Bute; Newtonmore / Lovat / Lochaber / Caberfeidh v Glenurquhart / Kingussie / Skye / Kinlochshiel.

More from Shinty

Newtonmore's Drew MacDonald with James Morrison
Shinty: Drew MacDonald to captain Newtonmore on return from long-term injury
Ronald Ross in action for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty icon Ronald Ross inducted into Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame
Deek Cameron
One of shinty's top referees heads into retirement
Derek Keir (Camanachd Association CEO); Ian Roberts (Mowi Director of Communications); Maree Todd (Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport) and Steven MacKenzie (Camanachd Association President) at the 2023 cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final. Image: Neil Paterson
Mowi extends longstanding support of shinty with new three-year deal
Kyles' Robbie MacLeod (left) with Iain Robinson (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic stalwart Robbie Macleod confirms retirement
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Age for complulsory wearing of helmets raised to all players aged under 25
Willie MacDonald of Skye Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Willie MacDonald appointed new Skye Camanachd manager
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie’s Robert Mabon crowned Mowi national player of the year
Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Shinty: Bid to make protective helmets and faceguards compulsory from next year
Kingussie's James Hutchison in action against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie set to be without two of their most experienced players next season