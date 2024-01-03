Shinty: Lovat and Lochaber bring in the new year with cup wins

Lovat and Lochaber brought in the new year with cup victories as shinty supporters gathered in their numbers to take in two keenly contested matches.

The 2020 winners Lovat met Beauly at Balgate in the first Lovat Cup clash for three years and, after a goalless first half, Calum MacAulay put them ahead with a shot from distance.

Beauly were always in this game though and they levelled just five minutes from time through Ross Forbes.

Lovat could afford the luxury of a missed penalty in stoppage time, with Greg Matheson’s effort going by the post, as the 1-1 draw meant they retained the trophy as holders.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “The encounter was what you’d expect; physical, and feisty at times, but referee Des McNulty was always in control and we’re happy to keep the trophy.

“The Lovat Cup used to be the be all and end all for Lovat and Beauly, but I think we both have other priorities now such as playing in the Premiership and trying to win cups, so the players get a break over the winter meaning they can be a bit rusty come this game.

“Beauly went for it without really troubling Stuart MacDonald in our goal.

“Their keeper Lee Dunbar made some good saves while Ryan MacKay was excellent, and I really don’t understand how they were relegated last season.

“Maybe it’s just the nature of the derby games but they certainly weren’t the worst side we played against and I’m sure they will come straight back up.”

Beauly gave a debut from the bench to Iain Hunter, signed from Inverness, and he played well at wing centre.

Lovat missed defenders Daniel Grieve and Drew Howie with manager Matheson adding: “Both were injured. Dan could have played at a push, but both will be back for preseason training and that’s the most important thing.”

Lovat entertained 80 guests at a fundraising hospitality event and Martin Mainland was the sponsor’s choice as man of the match.

Lochaber start 2024 in style

Meantime, Lochaber welcomed neighbours Fort William to Spean Bridge with the Billy MacLachlan Memorial Trophy at stake.

Fort William were 3-0 victors in the inaugural meeting last year, but this was Lochaber’s day as they took the trophy for the first time with a 4-2 triumph.

Early goals from Ben Delaney and Duncan MacKinnon had the hosts in control but they had to rejuggle their centre line on the half-hour with Gregor Cameron (injury) and Barry MacDonald (illness) withdrawn. The Fort took advantage as Alexander MacMillan pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at the break.

Pat Toal’s corner early in the second half put the Fort keeper under pressure and the ball ended up in the net but Fort William fought back once more, and Alexander MacMillan got his second to make it 3-2.

However Ben Delaney made the difference as he gave the keeper no chance with a strike from the left, after turning his marker, to notch his second and make it 4-2.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “It was a good game and I felt we edged it as we were that bit sharper in front of goal.

“Our Ryan Johnstone was a stand-out at the back, if not man of the match, while Duncan MacKinnon had a fine game in midfield, and later up front. Ben Delaney also put a very good shift, scoring two goals.

“Fort William never gave up and Jack Fraser put a power of work in the middle of the park and two-goal Alexander MacMillan was also very good.

“For us, it was good to get a derby win and there was a good turnout of spectators from both clubs to fondly remember Billy.”