SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Cash for Kids

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Cash for Kids

Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK.

Its mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs.

It believes that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

It works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.

Collectively Cash for Kids raised over £20.9 million in 2019, supporting more than 1 million children.

