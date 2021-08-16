Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Business

Research finds Covid prompted a wave of innovation among Scottish firms

By Stan Arnaud
August 16, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 5:55 pm
Firms have become more innovative to survive the Covid pandemic.
Firms have become more innovative to survive the Covid pandemic.

Covid-19 prompted a wave of innovation as businesses pivoted their operations to survive, according to a Bank of Scotland survey.

Almost half of Scottish firms said the pandemic forced them to be more creative and innovative in finding new areas of growth.

And just under half have made changes to their business, such as altering their operations and expanding their online offering. More than a third said they will keep their changes in the long term.

Shetland firm changed its business model

Among companies to change its business model during the pandemic was Shetland-based Bolts Car Hire, which was left with 1,500 cancellations and 150 unused cars when Covid put a stop to travel.

To ensure sufficient cash flow, the business decided to tap into the rising demand for commercial vehicles from firms building new windfarms across Shetland.

The company approached Bank of Scotland for support, securing a £1million funding package to purchase 55 commercial vehicles including 20 vans and 31 4×4 pick-up trucks.

John Garriock, managing director of Bolts Car Hire, said: “Tourism to Shetland had been on the rise for years, but the pandemic saw visitor numbers virtually stop overnight leaving our fleet of rental cars and taxis at a standstill.

“We saw an opportunity to diversify our operations and supply construction firms on the island with commercial vehicles for their work.

“Thanks to the support from Bank of Scotland, we were able to buy the new vehicles and reach a new customer base that we will continue to service as tourism starts to pick-up once again.”

Fraser Sime.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland said: “The past 18 months have caused unprecedented disruption for firms across Scotland.

“Many businesses have transformed their operations, targeted new markets or manufactured new products to meet changing demands. This quick thinking has enabled many to come through the pandemic on surer footing that may have been expected.

“While this is great to see, we know that many firms have struggled. We’ll continue to stand by Scottish businesses to ensure they can access the help and support they need to recover and ultimately to grow as we get back to more normal trading conditions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]