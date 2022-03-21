Altus Intervention to be acquired by oilfield services giant Baker Hughes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has signed a deal to acquire wells specialist Altus Intervention.

Altus employs around 1,200 people globally, including more than 500 in Portlethen near Aberdeen.

Baker Hughes has announced it is buying the firm for an undisclosed sum, with particular focus on Altus’ ability to help operators enhance production from mature oil and gas fields.

Executive vice president at Baker Hughes, Maria Borras, said: “The addition of Altus Intervention supports our strategy to transform core oil and gas operations by enhancing technological capabilities and providing customers with higher-efficiency solutions.

