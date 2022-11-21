‘Hang in there, it will get better’: Lossiemouth boutique owner celebrates 15 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘Hang in there, it will get better’: Lossiemouth boutique owner celebrates 15 years in business

By Erikka Askeland
November 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 7:49 am
Owner of Unique Ladieswear in Lossiemouth Maureen Halket
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions. Here we speak to Maureen Halkett, owner of the Unique Ladieswear boutique in Lossiemouth, who is “like a woman possessed” when it comes to keeping her heating and lighting bills down.

How and why did you start in business?

I think a lot of businesses start in this way – by spotting a gap in the market. I felt that locally there was very little clothing for ladies of a certain age, at a reasonable price, and of a stylish design.

I had experience working in retail and in hospitality, and through my work I did some research by simply talking to people. The results of that market research proved to me that the demand was there, so I decided to take a huge leap and become self-employed to see if I could make my idea a success.

 Maureen Halkett owner of Unique Ladieswear
Maureen Halkett jokes that she doesn’t ‘make mistakes’, she creates  ‘learning opportunities’ – and that the biggest mistake you can make in business is ‘thinking you know it all’.  Image: Unique Ladieswear

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Cost control is very important, and I’ve started to record daily utility readings. It’s fair to say I’m like a woman possessed when it comes to switching lights off and turning thermostats down.

Honestly, I don’t feel qualified to tell the government what to do. In the end, they’re running a business too and have to control the costs as best they can.

How did you get to where you are today?

Where I am today is celebrating 15 years in business! It’s been hard work, but the most important thing is that I’ve never stopped listening to what my customers want. I constantly change what I sell to meet customer expectations.

Who helped you?

My husband has been very supportive over the years, but I also have brilliant staff, fantastic friends, and very loyal customers.

The local Business Gateway gives great advice to new and established businesses, and my membership of the Federation of Small Businesses is what helped me through the pandemic.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Hang in there! Even during the toughest of times, like the challenges we’re all facing right now, remember that it will get better. Like I said – it’s 15 years since I started my business, and I’m still hanging in there.

What is your biggest mistake?

I don’t make mistakes – I create learning opportunities. No matter how long you’ve been in business, you’re never too old to learn. The biggest mistake you can make is thinking that you know it all.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m especially proud of being invited to the late Queen’s Garden Party for my work during the pandemic.

Maureen Halkett with a dummy displaying the scrubs she helped make for NHS staff during the pandemic.
Ms Halkett was invited to the Royal garden party in honour of having helped to make scrubs and masks for the NHS frontline workers during the pandemic. Image: Jason Hedges

Since the shop was closed, I set up a hub for local ladies to cut fabric and make scrubs for the NHS. Together, we made over 400 sets of scrubs and hundreds of face masks. I’ve helped to dress quite a few ladies who were invited to attend the Queen’s Garden Party, but never thought I would actually be one of them.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Running a small business isn’t easy and I find myself worrying about it all the time. It would be a great achievement if I could find someone to train up and take over my business, allowing me to do a bit more travelling.

Unique Ladieswear owner Maureen Halkett
Unique Ladieswear owner Maureen Halkett spotted a gap in the market in clothing for ‘ladies of a certain age, at a reasonable price’ 15 years ago and hasn’t looked back. Image: Unique Ladieswear.

What do you do to relax?

I think I thrive on adrenaline and never relax properly.

I do a lot of singing with various groups, and I’ve decided to re-learn how to play the piano.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently enjoying one of Jodi Picoult’s books, and I like listening to the radio, usually Classic FM. For fun, I’m glued to an Australian series, A Place To Call Home, on Amazon Prime.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m too much of a canny Scot to waste money, but I do like to treat myself to some “Squashies” now and again, although they’re probably meant for kids!

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The first thing I do is shut the bedroom window. I spend so much time in my shop that I don’t get much fresh air during the day, so that I try to breathe in as much as possible while I’m sleeping. We have some fine sea-air in Lossiemouth!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mercedes C Class AMG Coupe. I don’t dream of driving anything specific, but I do like style, comfort… and to know that I can put my foot down if I need to.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The boss of fast-food chain Poke House said it is planning to launch a funding round worth up to 50 million euros (£43.4 million) as the chain continues to eye up opportunities to grow (Poke House/PA)
Poke House plans fundraise worth £44 million and eyes up Middle East
Cineworld has denied being in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment over a potential buyout – despite AMC saying it backed out of talks with the troubled cinema rival last month (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
Cineworld denies talks with Odeon owner over sale of its cinemas
(Mike Egerton/PA)
Hotel Chocolat agrees new Japan joint venture
The RMT union should get ‘off the picket line and round the negotiating table’ as passengers face fresh disruption from strikes, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rail strikes: Minister tells RMT to ‘hammer out a deal’
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across the country (PA)
Rail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Most Read

1
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Kinloss Military Wives Choir singing
'It's a wonderful thing to be part of' Kinloss Military Wives Choir seeking a…
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Driver arrested following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Boutique owner Maureen Halkett says running a small business isn’t easy and finds herself "worrying about it all the time" - but after 15 years has learned that perseverance pays off. Image: Unique Ladieswear
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented