‘Hang in there, it will get better’: Lossiemouth boutique owner celebrates 15 years in business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions. Here we speak to Maureen Halkett, owner of the Unique Ladieswear boutique in Lossiemouth, who is “like a woman possessed” when it comes to keeping her heating and lighting bills down.

How and why did you start in business?

I think a lot of businesses start in this way – by spotting a gap in the market. I felt that locally there was very little clothing for ladies of a certain age, at a reasonable price, and of a stylish design.

I had experience working in retail and in hospitality, and through my work I did some research by simply talking to people. The results of that market research proved to me that the demand was there, so I decided to take a huge leap and become self-employed to see if I could make my idea a success.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Cost control is very important, and I’ve started to record daily utility readings. It’s fair to say I’m like a woman possessed when it comes to switching lights off and turning thermostats down.

Honestly, I don’t feel qualified to tell the government what to do. In the end, they’re running a business too and have to control the costs as best they can.

How did you get to where you are today?

Where I am today is celebrating 15 years in business! It’s been hard work, but the most important thing is that I’ve never stopped listening to what my customers want. I constantly change what I sell to meet customer expectations.

Who helped you?

My husband has been very supportive over the years, but I also have brilliant staff, fantastic friends, and very loyal customers.

The local Business Gateway gives great advice to new and established businesses, and my membership of the Federation of Small Businesses is what helped me through the pandemic.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Hang in there! Even during the toughest of times, like the challenges we’re all facing right now, remember that it will get better. Like I said – it’s 15 years since I started my business, and I’m still hanging in there.

What is your biggest mistake?

I don’t make mistakes – I create learning opportunities. No matter how long you’ve been in business, you’re never too old to learn. The biggest mistake you can make is thinking that you know it all.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m especially proud of being invited to the late Queen’s Garden Party for my work during the pandemic.

Since the shop was closed, I set up a hub for local ladies to cut fabric and make scrubs for the NHS. Together, we made over 400 sets of scrubs and hundreds of face masks. I’ve helped to dress quite a few ladies who were invited to attend the Queen’s Garden Party, but never thought I would actually be one of them.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Running a small business isn’t easy and I find myself worrying about it all the time. It would be a great achievement if I could find someone to train up and take over my business, allowing me to do a bit more travelling.

What do you do to relax?

I think I thrive on adrenaline and never relax properly.

I do a lot of singing with various groups, and I’ve decided to re-learn how to play the piano.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently enjoying one of Jodi Picoult’s books, and I like listening to the radio, usually Classic FM. For fun, I’m glued to an Australian series, A Place To Call Home, on Amazon Prime.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m too much of a canny Scot to waste money, but I do like to treat myself to some “Squashies” now and again, although they’re probably meant for kids!

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The first thing I do is shut the bedroom window. I spend so much time in my shop that I don’t get much fresh air during the day, so that I try to breathe in as much as possible while I’m sleeping. We have some fine sea-air in Lossiemouth!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mercedes C Class AMG Coupe. I don’t dream of driving anything specific, but I do like style, comfort… and to know that I can put my foot down if I need to.