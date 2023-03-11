North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards

By Simon Warburton
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 8:22 am
ABERDAM: Michael Robertson (right) and David Griffiths, winning Start-up Business of the Year . FSB Awards Glasgow.
Aberdam owners Michael Robertson (R) and David Griffiths winning Start-up Business of the Year. Supplied by FSB. Image: FSB.

A clutch of north and north-east companies have been crowned winners of Scotland’s Celebrating Small Business Awards.

Under the umbrella of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the awards saw Gairloch-based The Badachro Distillery walk away with the Exporter of the Year Award, while Oyne’s AS Mosley won the Business & Product Innovation Award.

Aberdam Dutch Fries was crowned Start-up Business of the Year.

Specialising in loaded Dutch fries and ‘smashed” burgers,’ Aberdam has enjoyed strong growth since its start-up in 2021 turning over £600,000 in its first year.

Edward Obi celebrating his Service Excellence Award. FSB Small Business Scotland Awards Glasgow
Edward Obi celebrating his Service Excellence Award. Image: FSB.

HR Hub Plus brought the Service Excellence Award home to Aberdeen and Newburgh-based KR Group were winners of the Community Award.

Since 2018 HR Hub Plus has supported small and medium sized businesses with various professional services.

From a company which started with zero clients it has become a professional service provider that has supported more than 100 organisations with HR solutions.

Success for Badachro Distillery

The Badachro Distillery, established in 2016 in a garden shed, has expanded and today makes small-batch artisan whisky, gin and vodka and employs a production, sales and marketing team of 10.

It lies three miles off the North Coast 500 route and receives a significant passing number of visitors wanting to take advantage of the free tasting on offer.

Sean Quinn Badachro Distillery with Exporter of the Year Award.
Sean Quinn picking up the Exporter of the Year award on behalf of father, Gordon. Image: FSB.

Distillery managing director Gordon Quinn returned unwell from a recent sales mission to India and his shoes at the Final were filled by son, Sean, who is a final year physics student at Glasgow’s Strathclyde University.

AS Mosley owner Andrew Mosley said: “We’re (pleased) to be recognised for our WellScreen tool, as well as our digital twin work. WellScreen has taken more than five years to develop and it’s having a huge impact on our industry and literally saving operators hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Andrew Mosley (right), with his Business and Product Innovation Award, being congratulated by Mike Duncan, FSB. Supplied by FSB.
Andrew Mosley (right), with his Business and Product Innovation Award, being congratulated by Mike Duncan, FSB. Supplied by FSB.

KR Group operates locally and nationally with clients in a variety of sectors including commercial, agricultural, domestic, oil and gas, renewables, nuclear, education, food / drink and the public sector.

KR Group team at the FSB Awards. Supplied by FSB
KR Group team celebrates its Community Award win. Supplied by FSB

Its divisions, KR Steel, KR Cladding and KR Solutions can offer a turnkey solutions.

‘Key to trading’

The Federation of Small Businesses’ Highlands & Islands Development Manager, David Richardson said: “I’m (pleased) Badachro Distillery has won our FSB Scotland Exporter of the Year Award, for this is a business that I’ve watched grow and develop ever since it was established in 2016.

“Not only is the Badachro Distillery a great West Coast business and visitor attraction, the fact its products are being marketed and sold all over the world really does help to put Wester Ross and the Northern Highlands on the map.

Smaller businesses key to trading our way out of economic hardship”

Mike Duncan

FSB development manager in the north-east, Mike Duncan added: “After yet another extremely challenging year for our smallest operators, it was fantastic to be able to recognise so many wonderful businesses who have thrived despite the challenges they have faced.

“We know smaller businesses will be the key to trading our way out of economic hardship and the innovation and determination we saw in the room really drove that point home.”

All 12 winners will fly the flag for Scottish entrepreneurship when they travel south of the border for the UK finals in May.

David Richardson, FSB Highlands & Islands development manager.
FSB Highlands and Islands development manager David Richardson: Image: David Richardson.

As well as competing for the UK title in their respective categories, they will have a chance of claiming the coveted title of FSB ‘Small Business of the Year’ 2023.

Micro, small and medium businesses comprise almost all enterprises in Scotland (99%), employ 1.2 million people and contribute £110bn to the economy.

