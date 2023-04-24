Wick seaweed harvester to star in Inside the Factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick seaweed harvester to star in Inside the Factory

Shore has been harvesting and drying seaweed along Scottish coastline since 2016

By Simon Warburton
Cherry Healey harvesting Scottish seaweed with Shore co-founder Peter Elbourne. Shore.
Cherry Healey harvesting Scottish seaweed with Shore co-founder Peter Elbourne. Image: Intelligent Profile

Cherry Healey from BBC 2’s Inside the Factory programme has visited Wick-based seaweed harvester Shore as part of a vegan special to air tomorrow and Saturday.

Ms Healey worked with Shore’s Peter Elbourne and a team of local harvesters to collect and learn about different types of seaweed in the programme, which explores the different usages for it in food manufacture.

The show specifically looks at how seaweed is used as casings for vegan sausages.

Seaweed being cut
Seaweed harvesting in Wick. Image: Intelligent Profile

Ms Healey also cooked up some seafood dishes using seaweed with Jim Cowie, head chef and co-owner of The Captain’s Galley in Scrabster.

Shore has been harvesting and drying seaweed along the Scottish coastline since 2016, turning the umami-rich superfood into its all-natural super grain chips.

The business now supplies companies throughout the UK and beyond.

Shore’s ethos revolves around the nature of sustainable seaweed, while providing employment for its local rural communities.

Strong Wick tides good for seaweed growth

Seaweed grows with zero need for land, fresh water or fertiliser, while it also absorbs oceanic CO2.

Shore’s 15-strong team works year-round in all weathers to hand harvest seaweed from the rugged, isolated shorelines near Wick, where strong tides provide good conditions and vital nutrients for seaweed to grow.

In 2018 the company was the first seaweed firm in Scotland to put a farm into the sea, focusing on species that are in high demand but more difficult to harvest from the wild.

Waves splashing near seaweed harvesters
Shore’s ream works year-round. Image: Intelligent Profile

In the factory, the seaweed is sorted, washed and then dried at low temperature to preserve nutrients before being milled to a range of sizes and stored for year-round supply.

Last year the team harvested more than 83 tons across 10 different species.

Shore products include chips, ramen broth and pesto which are made with the harvested seaweed as an ingredient.

Brand grew by 72% in 2022

The chips, which launched in 2020, are now stocked in Holland and Barrett, Booths, Sainsburys, the Co-op, Selfridges, as well as being exported to the US, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Last year the Shore brand grew by 72% and was one of the fastest selling healthier crisp products in stores, tapping into a seaweed snack market worth more than £4 million.

