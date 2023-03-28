Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skiers and mountaineers descending on Lochaber’s soaring peaks will have somewhere new to lay their heads as Nevis Range prepares for the grand opening of their new hotel.

The Base Camp Hotel will welcome its first stream of guests through the doors on Saturday.

Ground works on the £4million development began in October 2021, with hopes of it opening in November.

Bosses have now confirmed the 26-bed Lochaber hotel will open to the public for the first time this weekend.

The announcement was made on the resort’s social media channels as final preparations get under way.

The venture is expected to create around 50 new jobs.

In a post, published on social media, staff aim to provide the perfect blend of nature and indulgence.

They wrote: “The wait is almost over. On April 1st, the new Nevis Range Hotel will be open and ready to welcome guests to experience the ultimate comfort.

“Located at the foot of Aonach Mor, enjoy breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands from every room.

“Book your stay now and discover the perfect blend of nature and indulgence.”

Old artefacts to showcase Nevis Range history at new hotel

Situated at the foot of Aonach Mor, skiers can bask in the Scottish Highlands’ breathtaking views, both on and off the hill.

The Nevis Range hotel, located just a stone’s throw away from the resort’s Mountain Gondola, will provide a combination of double, triple, and family rooms as well as accessible and group accommodation available with two sets of bunk beds and a further double bed sleeping up to six.

Each room will be equipped with high-pressure showers, WiFi, multi-channel televisions and a local hospitality tray, complete with its own recycled headboard.

A two nights stay for two guests in a standard double room will set you back £300, with a superior mountain view double room raking in £340.

Meanwhile, a family of four looking to stay at the resort from Friday until Sunday will need to stump up £630 for a family unit.

Guests will be able to enjoy cuisine in the hotel’s Great Glen Tapas bar and Pine Marin Café, both housed on the ground floor.

Following a hearty meal, visitors will have the opportunity to take to the slopes or have a go on the UK’s only Mountain Gondola.

Consideration was also taken into the design of the main hotel building.

Developers designed the hotel to reduce their environmental impact and ensure it blended in with the natural habitat.

Recycled wood from redundant sheds was incorporated throughout the building phase, alongside several old artefacts.

Old equipment, including pieces from an old drag lift and a ski lift T-bar, have also been used for hotel decorations and display pieces, along with old signage.

Nevis Range has been approached for comment.