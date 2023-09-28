Aspectus enjoying the city life in heart of Aberdeen

Brand, marketing and communications agency Aspectus has plenty of space for growing its north-east team after rapid growth in turnover and a move into new offices in Aberdeen city centre.

The firm previously operated out of a business park in Dyce, or “out in the sticks” as a spokeswoman put it.

But staff are now enjoying all the benefits of city centre working, including a coffee shop next door, following their relocation to Centrum Aberdeen’s serviced offices at 214 Union Street.

Aspectus is celebrating a 25% year-on-year jump in annual revenue, to £12 million.

Drivers for growth at Aspectus includes recent expansion in Asia

The company said its growth in home and overseas markets was driven by a combination of increasing client demand, new services and expansion in Asia.

Megain Buchan, head of energy and industrials, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve seen in Aberdeen.

“We have witnessed the tremendous effort to regenerate Union Street and bring back business to the city. We want to reinvest in the centre too and provide a vibrant space for our team, which has spurred our move.”

Aspectus now employs 12 people in Scotland, including seven in Aberdeen, serving clients across the energy and industrials, financial services and technology sectors.

The firm said that as well as doubling its office footprint in the Granite City by moving to much larger offices, it had hired people in Edinburgh and Glasgow to support “bumper growth” across Scotland.

It also appointed a new head of south-east Asia to lead its expansion in that region.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its formal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) offering to help guide clients’ communications on these issues as the operating environment for global business evolves.

Laura Iley, who opened the agency’s Granite City office in 2016 and is now chief commercial officer at Aspectus, said: “Having established our presence in Aberdeen seven years ago, Scotland continues to play a vital role in the agency’s success, where we see huge opportunity across all our core sectors.

“Aberdeen has always been a gateway to international markets.

“Excitingly, our recent expansion in Asia means we now have a foothold on three continents – offering Scottish clients a truly global service, grounded in local knowledge.”

Ms Buchan added: “In addition to our financial services, capital markets and technology specialists, we have a dedicated team of energy experts here in Scotland.

“The atmosphere and attendance at Offshore Europe earlier this month was a superb showcase for the range and diversity of opportunities in our evolving energy sector and the role Scottish businesses have to play in it.”

Tapping into Scottish talent

The Scottish talent pool is also big help to Aspectus in this part of the world, Ms Buchan said.

She explained: “We pride ourselves on our deep sector expertise, and having access to local talent with hands-on industry experience has been a key driver of our growth.”

Aspectus currently employs 100 people globally and has offices in Aberdeen, London, New York, Singapore and Lucerne, Switzerland.