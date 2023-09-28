Aspectus enjoying the city life in heart of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Aspectus enjoying the city life in heart of Aberdeen

The company has reported a 25% year-on-year increase in global revenue.

By Keith Findlay
Chief commercial officer Laura Iley, front centre, and other members of the growing Scottish team at Aspectus.
Chief commercial officer Laura Iley, front centre, and other members of the growing Scottish team at Aspectus. Image: Aspectus

Brand, marketing and communications agency Aspectus has plenty of space for growing its north-east team after rapid growth in turnover and a move into new offices in Aberdeen city centre.

The firm previously operated out of a business park in Dyce, or “out in the sticks” as a spokeswoman put it.

But staff are now enjoying all the benefits of city centre working, including a coffee shop next door, following their relocation to Centrum Aberdeen’s serviced offices at 214 Union Street.

Aspectus is celebrating a 25% year-on-year jump in annual revenue, to £12 million.

Drivers for growth at Aspectus includes recent expansion in Asia

The company said its growth in home and overseas markets was driven by a combination of increasing client demand, new services and expansion in Asia.

Megain Buchan, head of energy and industrials, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve seen in Aberdeen.

“We have witnessed the tremendous effort to regenerate Union Street and bring back business to the city. We want to reinvest in the centre too and provide a vibrant space for our team, which has spurred our move.”

We’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve seen in Aberdeen.”

Megain Buchan

Aspectus now employs 12 people in Scotland, including seven in Aberdeen, serving clients across the energy and industrials, financial services and technology sectors.

The firm said that as well as doubling its office footprint in the Granite City by moving to much larger offices, it had hired people in Edinburgh and Glasgow to support “bumper growth” across Scotland.

It also appointed a new head of south-east Asia to lead its expansion in that region.

Centrum Aberdeen offers serviced office space. Image: Google

Meanwhile, the company has launched its formal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) offering to help guide clients’ communications on these issues as the operating environment for global business evolves.

Laura Iley, who opened the agency’s Granite City office in 2016 and is now chief commercial officer at Aspectus, said: “Having established our presence in Aberdeen seven years ago, Scotland continues to play a vital role in the agency’s success, where we see huge opportunity across all our core sectors.

“Aberdeen has always been a gateway to international markets.

Scotland continues to play a vital role in the agency’s success.”

Laura Iley

“Excitingly, our recent expansion in Asia means we now have a foothold on three continents – offering Scottish clients a truly global service, grounded in local knowledge.”

Ms Buchan added: “In addition to our financial services, capital markets and technology specialists, we have a dedicated team of energy experts here in Scotland.

“The atmosphere and attendance at Offshore Europe earlier this month was a superb showcase for the range and diversity of opportunities in our evolving energy sector and the role Scottish businesses have to play in it.”

Tapping into Scottish talent

The Scottish talent pool is also big help to Aspectus in this part of the world, Ms Buchan said.

She explained: “We pride ourselves on our deep sector expertise, and having access to local talent with hands-on industry experience has been a key driver of our growth.”

Aspectus currently employs 100 people globally and has offices in Aberdeen, London, New York, Singapore and Lucerne, Switzerland.

Conversation