Commercial property: Shepherd’s Inverness team take ‘bragging rights’

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has awarded its office of the year title to its team in Inverness.

The accolade is presented annually by the firm’s management partners.

It is based on a variety of criteria, including customer service, market share and financial performance. The gong also acknowledges the hard work of employees during the past year.

Shepherd senior partner Ian Fergusson said: “Our annual office of the year competition is always a hotly-contested affair.

‘Exceptional’ year for Shepherd in Inverness

“This year proved to be no exception, with a fiercely-fought shortlist finally whittled down by our judging panel to Edinburgh commercial, Dumfries and Inverness.

“Ultimately, it was Inverness that prevailed to beat the others and win the accolade.

“The bragging rights following an exceptional year that included a new partner, integrating a new regional office in Oban and strong growth to help it exceed targets.”

Mr Fergusson added: “I was delighted to present the award to the three Inverness partners, Gregor Simpson, Neil Calder and new partner Ross MacDonald, with the previous year’s winners, Perth office, led by Jon Thomson, pleased to pass on the shield.”

The award was presented at the firm’s latest annual review seminar.

Shepherd’s Orcadian roots

Founded in 1880, the business grew out of a joinery enterprise launched by Orcadian David Sheepherd in the mid-18th Century.

It now boasts a network of 39 offices, employing more than 250 staff and offers a multi-disciplinary property service.

Shepherd was named surveying firm of the year for years in a row – 2019 to 2022 – at the Scottish Mortgage Awards.