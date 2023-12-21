Commercial property: Shepherd’s Inverness team take ‘bragging rights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commercial property: Shepherd’s Inverness team take ‘bragging rights’

Firm's Highland operation beats inetwork peers to scoop inter-office prize.

By Keith Findlay
Ian Fergusson (senior partner) with office of the year team members Ross MacDonald, Gregor Simpson, Neil Calder and Jon Thomson.
l-r Ian Fergusson (senior partner) with office of the year team members Ross MacDonald, Gregor Simpson, Neil Calder and Jon Thomson. Image: Liquorice Media

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has awarded its office of the year title to its team in Inverness.

The accolade is presented annually by the firm’s management partners.

It is based on a variety of criteria, including customer service, market share and financial performance. The gong also acknowledges the hard work of employees during the past year.

Shepherd senior partner Ian Fergusson said: “Our annual office of the year competition is always a hotly-contested affair.

‘Exceptional’ year for Shepherd in Inverness

“This year proved to be no exception, with a fiercely-fought shortlist finally whittled down by our judging panel to Edinburgh commercial, Dumfries and Inverness.

“Ultimately, it was Inverness that prevailed to beat the others and win the accolade.

“The bragging rights following an exceptional year that included a new partner, integrating a new regional office in Oban and strong growth to help it exceed targets.”

Mr Fergusson added: “I was delighted to present the award to the three Inverness partners, Gregor Simpson, Neil Calder and new partner Ross MacDonald, with the previous year’s winners, Perth office, led by Jon Thomson, pleased to pass on the shield.”

The award was presented at the firm’s latest annual review seminar.

Shepherd’s Orcadian roots

Founded in 1880, the business grew out of a joinery enterprise launched by Orcadian David Sheepherd in the mid-18th Century.

It now boasts a network of 39 offices, employing more than 250 staff and offers a multi-disciplinary property service.

Shepherd was named surveying firm of the year for years in a row – 2019 to 2022 – at the Scottish Mortgage Awards.

Conversation