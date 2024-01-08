Shetland businessman loves nine holes of golf before breakfast

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to David Nicol, managing director at Lerwick digital marketing firm NB Communication.

How and why did you start in business?

My career in marketing and the formation of NB came about by accident.

I studied law at Edinburgh University but realised I didn’t want a legal career. On returning home, I did a graduate placement with Shetland Enterprise – now Highlands and Islands Enterprise Shetland. It was a fascinating role promoting Shetland in Japan.

It was during my time on that project I spotted a gap in the market for website architecture services. NB Communication was set up by myself and an old schoolfriend to help businesses clarify their website requirements.

I’m still running the business 20 years on, albeit with a much wider range of marketing services.

How did you get to where you are today?

NB has evolved enormously over the past 20 years, adapting to keep up with relentless changes in technology and digital marketing. We have a great team of people who are always pushing the company forward with new thinking and fresh ideas, helping us win work from clients increasingly far away from our Shetland headquarters.

A notable milestone was winning the contract to deliver the Promote Shetland destination marketing service. The broad remit sees us handle much more than just digital marketing, and it’s inspired us to develop our skills significantly.

Who helped you?

We received excellent start-up support from Shetland Enterprise in our early days. I will also be forever grateful to our first clients, who hired us before we had any real track record.

Being based in Shetland, it has been very beneficial to be part of the Federation of Small Businesses and other sector-specific groups. The insight we get from these bodies is invaluable as we can’t always network with similar businesses at in-person events.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“It’s the work on your desk. Do well with what you already have and more will come in.” – US businessman, investor, and philanthropist Charlie Munger.

What is your biggest mistake?

I can’t think of any single mistake that has had catastrophic consequences, but I’ve spent too much time and energy worrying about small things, both real and imagined.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m proud to have built a successful marketing agency, based in Shetland, which now serves clients all over the country. Some of our recent projects – such as a new ecommerce site we developed for Irn Bru – are among our best work so far.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

We reduced our travel to meet clients on the Scottish mainland, as flights and accommodation are expensive. It would be a huge help if the Air Discount Scheme could be extended to business travel. Remote working is great, but sometimes there is no substitute to meeting in person.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m particularly keen to build on recent successes to win bigger projects from national clients, while at the same time continuing to help our local customers in Shetland and Orkney even more deeply.

What do you do to relax?

I play golf as much as possible in the summer, and am also involved in junior coaching.

In the winter I play a lot of indoor football and also enjoy taking part in the Lerwick Up Helly Aa festival. I love exploring Shetland with my family, particularly spectacular Northmavine.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m about 10 years behind with TV, having just signed up for Netflix last month. The first thing I watched was Norsemen, a hilarious Norwegian comedy about inept Vikings. I keep boring friends and family by recommending it.

I listen to a lot of podcasts, with Socially Distant Sports Bar a favourite. I also love reading, particularly books from and about Shetland.

What do you waste your money on?

I don’t tend to buy many expensive items but have recently upgraded my golf clubs, including a set of Mizuno irons.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I check my phone for messages and news, as I like to know what is going on so that I can plan ahead. During the summer, if my schedule allows, I sometimes try to fit in nine holes of golf before breakfast.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I recently replaced my very old Vauxhall Corsa van with a new and bigger Vivaro.

I miss the sense of freedom I had driving an old and worthless vehicle, when I didn’t care about scratches or bumps.