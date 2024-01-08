Shetland businessman loves nine holes of golf before breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland businessman loves nine holes of golf before breakfast

David Nicol says Lerwick firm benefits from 'a great team of people who are always pushing the company forward with new thinking and fresh ideas'.

David Nicol, of NB Communication.
David Nicol, of NB Communication. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to David Nicol, managing director at Lerwick digital marketing firm NB Communication.

How and why did you start in business?

My career in marketing  and the formation of NB came about by accident.

I studied law at Edinburgh University but realised I didn’t want a legal career. On returning home, I did a graduate placement with Shetland Enterprise – now Highlands and Islands Enterprise Shetland. It was a fascinating role promoting Shetland in Japan.

It was during my time on that project I spotted a gap in the market for website architecture services. NB Communication was set up by myself and an old schoolfriend to help businesses clarify their website requirements.

I’m still running the business 20 years on, albeit with a much wider range of marketing services.

How did you get to where you are today?

NB has evolved enormously over the past 20 years, adapting to keep up with relentless changes in technology and digital marketing. We have a great team of people who are always pushing the company forward with new thinking and fresh ideas, helping us win work from clients increasingly far away from our Shetland headquarters.

A notable milestone was winning the contract to deliver the Promote Shetland destination marketing service. The broad remit sees us handle much more than just digital marketing, and it’s inspired us to develop our skills significantly.

David Nicol.
“NB has evolved enormously over the past 20 years”. Image: David Nicol

Who helped you?

We received excellent start-up support from Shetland Enterprise in our early days. I will also be forever grateful to our first clients, who hired us before we had any real track record.

Being based in Shetland, it has been very beneficial to be part of the Federation of Small Businesses and other sector-specific groups. The insight we get from these bodies is invaluable as we can’t always network with similar businesses at in-person events.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“It’s the work on your desk. Do well with what you already have and more will come in.” – US businessman, investor, and philanthropist Charlie Munger.

What is your biggest mistake?

I can’t think of any single mistake that has had catastrophic consequences, but I’ve spent too much time and energy worrying about small things, both real and imagined.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m proud to have built a successful marketing agency, based in Shetland, which now serves clients all over the country. Some of our recent projects – such as a new ecommerce site we developed for Irn Bru – are among our best work so far.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

We reduced our travel to meet clients on the Scottish mainland, as flights and accommodation are expensive. It would be a huge help if the Air Discount Scheme could be extended to business travel. Remote working is great, but sometimes there is no substitute to meeting in person.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m particularly keen to build on recent successes to win bigger projects from national clients, while at the same time continuing to help our local customers in Shetland and Orkney even more deeply.

What do you do to relax?

I play golf as much as possible in the summer, and am also involved in junior coaching.

In the winter I play a lot of indoor football and also enjoy taking part in the Lerwick Up Helly Aa festival. I love exploring Shetland with my family, particularly spectacular Northmavine.

David Nicol
Mr Nicol loves exploring Shetland. Image: David Nicol

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m about 10 years behind with TV, having just signed up for Netflix last month. The first thing I watched was Norsemen, a hilarious Norwegian comedy about inept Vikings. I keep boring friends and family by recommending it.

I listen to a lot of podcasts, with Socially Distant Sports Bar a favourite. I also love reading, particularly books from and about Shetland.

What do you waste your money on?

I don’t tend to buy many expensive items but have recently upgraded my golf clubs, including a set of Mizuno irons.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I check my phone for messages and news, as I like to know what is going on so that I can plan ahead. During the summer, if my schedule allows, I sometimes try to fit in nine holes of golf before breakfast.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I recently replaced my very old Vauxhall Corsa van with a new and bigger Vivaro.

I miss the sense of freedom I had driving an old and worthless vehicle, when I didn’t care about scratches or bumps.

Conversation