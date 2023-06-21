Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Wallace Whittle signs 10-year lease for 1,500sq ft.

By Keith Findlay
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office.
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office. Image: Brian Doyle

Environmental building services design consultancy Wallace Whittle is the latest new tenant at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

The company has relocated its north-east team from premises in the west end to 1,500sq ft of office space on level two of 1MSq.

Wallace Whittle said the new location allowed up to 24 of its staff to “work collaboratively… in an inspiring environment with everything they need to deliver quality”.

Aberdeen move follows office relocations in Glasgow and Edinburgh

The business was the subject of a management buyout just a couple of years ago.

It later moved its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices to modern new premises “right in the heart of the cities”.

Aberdeen was next for a relocation and the company is now reviewing new office options for Belfast, aiming to move its team in Northern Ireland by next spring.

Further office relocations in Warrington and London are expected by spring 2025.

It was key for us to select the right location, environment and building.”

Managing director Allan McGill said: “With our Aberdeen office being the third of our six current offices to be relocated to city centre locations in the last 12 months, after Glasgow and Edinburgh, it was key for us to select the right location, environment and building.

“In Marischal Square we really do feel we have achieved our ideal outcome”.

Marischal Square.
Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Aberdeen-based director Andy Forbes added: “We like how it’s become the major centrepiece destination in Aberdeen and the buzz of activity that brings – we very much see it as the place to be.”

Local landmarks chosen by staff for wall murals at the site include Union Street, Marischal College, Port of Aberdeen and Pittodrie Stadium.

Who are Wallace Whittle?

Wallace Whittle has designed mechanical and electrical services installations for some of the largest and most complex building developments in the UK.

Prestigious north-east developments it has worked on include Marischal College, Union Square, the Capitol, Silver Fin, Aberdeen FC’s Cormack Park and the £110 million emergency care centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The firm has agreed a 10-year lease for its new Aberdeen office.

It joins the likes of CBRE, Faithful Gould, Aberdeen Journals, KPMG, All Bar One and Marriott International among Marischal Square occupiers.

Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland
Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers' camp moves on to Inverness site
Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal
Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness
Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by…
Guilty: Aberdeen solicitor embezzled £120,000 from 90-year-old woman with dementia
