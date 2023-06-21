Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Environmental building services design consultancy Wallace Whittle is the latest new tenant at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

The company has relocated its north-east team from premises in the west end to 1,500sq ft of office space on level two of 1MSq.

Wallace Whittle said the new location allowed up to 24 of its staff to “work collaboratively… in an inspiring environment with everything they need to deliver quality”.

Aberdeen move follows office relocations in Glasgow and Edinburgh

The business was the subject of a management buyout just a couple of years ago.

It later moved its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices to modern new premises “right in the heart of the cities”.

Aberdeen was next for a relocation and the company is now reviewing new office options for Belfast, aiming to move its team in Northern Ireland by next spring.

Further office relocations in Warrington and London are expected by spring 2025.

It was key for us to select the right location, environment and building.”

Managing director Allan McGill said: “With our Aberdeen office being the third of our six current offices to be relocated to city centre locations in the last 12 months, after Glasgow and Edinburgh, it was key for us to select the right location, environment and building.

“In Marischal Square we really do feel we have achieved our ideal outcome”.

Aberdeen-based director Andy Forbes added: “We like how it’s become the major centrepiece destination in Aberdeen and the buzz of activity that brings – we very much see it as the place to be.”

Local landmarks chosen by staff for wall murals at the site include Union Street, Marischal College, Port of Aberdeen and Pittodrie Stadium.

Who are Wallace Whittle?

Wallace Whittle has designed mechanical and electrical services installations for some of the largest and most complex building developments in the UK.

Prestigious north-east developments it has worked on include Marischal College, Union Square, the Capitol, Silver Fin, Aberdeen FC’s Cormack Park and the £110 million emergency care centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The firm has agreed a 10-year lease for its new Aberdeen office.

It joins the likes of CBRE, Faithful Gould, Aberdeen Journals, KPMG, All Bar One and Marriott International among Marischal Square occupiers.