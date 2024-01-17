Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

The latest edition of the prestigious annual awards has attracted a record number of entries.

By Allister Thomas
Offshore Achievement Awards 2023
Offshore Achievement Awards 2023. Image: SPE Aberdeen

The full list of finalists for the 37th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs) has been unveiled.

Taking place on March 14 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, the ceremony will recognise outstanding achievements in the energy industry.

Organisers said this year’s event had a record number of entries.

The OAAs are organised annually by the Aberdeen branch of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and are the longest running awards of their type for the industry.

All the 2024 finalists

  • Pre-commercial deployment technology: Balmoral Group, Clear Well Technology, Mocean Energy, Smarter Subsea Handling, Wellvene
  • Post-commercial deployment technology: Cereus Electronics, Hydrawell, IKM Ocean Team, Sentinel Subsea, Stork, The WellGear Group
  • Collaboration: Anasuria Operating Company, Net Zero Technology Centre hydrogen backbone link, Oceaneering Freedom, The WellGear Group
  • Sustainability project: Bumi Aramada, One Peterson, Wood
  • Skills development: Global E&C, Score Group, Taqa, X Academy
  • Diversity and inclusion judges’ award: Dushyant Sharma, BP; Global E&C; Mavis Anagboso, Harbour Energy; Susan Grayson, Axis Network; Xodus
  • Young professional: Samantha Mitchell, Ashtead Technology; Sophie Massie, CNOOC; Shane Pirie, Entier; Emil Baigildin, Harbour Energy; Grant Veitch, Interwell; Fraser Stewart, LFD Global; Paul Gunning, TIS Manufacturing; Barry Mitchell, Wood; Danny Thompson, Wood
  • Exceptional small or medium sized enterprise, or exceptional founder – Cereus Electronics, J&S Subsea, Wellvene
Last year's Offshore Achievement Awards.
Last year’s Offshore Achievement Awards. Image SPE Aberdeen

Significant contribution and transformational technology award winners will also be announced on the night.

The black-tie ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster, presenter and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans.

As SPE Aberdeen celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it’s been a reflective process to see how far we have come as an industry.”

OAAs chairman Graham Dallas said: “We received record entries this year, with considerable interest in the eight new categories we added to show our evolution as a long-established event, and to ensure relevance to the individuals and organisations that continue to innovate and inspire our industry.

“As SPE Aberdeen celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it’s been a reflective process to see how far we have come as an industry, and take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made.”

Awards chairman Graham Dallas.
Awards chairman Graham Dallas. image:: SPE Aberdeen

Mr Dallas added: “As always, the standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.”

Conversation