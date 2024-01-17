Offshore Achievement Awards: Full list of finalists for 2024

The full list of finalists for the 37th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs) has been unveiled.

Taking place on March 14 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, the ceremony will recognise outstanding achievements in the energy industry.

Organisers said this year’s event had a record number of entries.

The OAAs are organised annually by the Aberdeen branch of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and are the longest running awards of their type for the industry.

All the 2024 finalists

Pre-commercial deployment technology: Balmoral Group, Clear Well Technology, Mocean Energy, Smarter Subsea Handling, Wellvene

Post-commercial deployment technology: Cereus Electronics, Hydrawell, IKM Ocean Team, Sentinel Subsea, Stork, The WellGear Group

Collaboration: Anasuria Operating Company, Net Zero Technology Centre hydrogen backbone link, Oceaneering Freedom, The WellGear Group

Sustainability project: Bumi Aramada, One Peterson, Wood

Skills development: Global E&C, Score Group, Taqa, X Academy

Global E&C, Score Group, Taqa, X Academy Diversity and inclusion judges’ award: Dushyant Sharma, BP; Global E&C; Mavis Anagboso, Harbour Energy; Susan Grayson, Axis Network; Xodus

Young professional: Samantha Mitchell, Ashtead Technology; Sophie Massie, CNOOC; Shane Pirie, Entier; Emil Baigildin, Harbour Energy; Grant Veitch, Interwell; Fraser Stewart, LFD Global; Paul Gunning, TIS Manufacturing; Barry Mitchell, Wood; Danny Thompson, Wood

Exceptional small or medium sized enterprise, or exceptional founder – Cereus Electronics, J&S Subsea, Wellvene

Significant contribution and transformational technology award winners will also be announced on the night.

The black-tie ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster, presenter and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans.

OAAs chairman Graham Dallas said: “We received record entries this year, with considerable interest in the eight new categories we added to show our evolution as a long-established event, and to ensure relevance to the individuals and organisations that continue to innovate and inspire our industry.

“As SPE Aberdeen celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it’s been a reflective process to see how far we have come as an industry, and take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made.”

Mr Dallas added: “As always, the standard and calibre of entry made it difficult for the judging panel.

“We would like to thank all the organisations who took the time to enter and showcase their exceptional work in the energy sector.”