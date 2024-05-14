Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae

The breed's annual spring sale will take place at Dingwall Mart on Wednesday May 15.

Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

Almost 120 head of Luing cattle will be sold through Dingwall and Highland Marts next Wednesday at the breed’s annual spring sale.

Local breeder Graeme MacRae of the Kintail herd is heading to the event with five bulling heifers.

He runs the herd between the family’s croft at Newton of Ferintosh, Conon Bridge, and the 850-hectare hill croft on the west coast at Kintail.

Along with wife Fiona, and their family of Issy, Farquhar and Marcus, Graeme keeps a small herd of 12 pedigree Luing cows and 200 North Country Cheviot ewes.

Both Farquhar and Marcus work for United Auctions, based at Huntly Mart and the Stirling Centre.

Issy is based in Inverness as a student Surveyor and at home to help with the livestock.

For cost efficiency and shared bull management, Graeme teams up to buy a stock bull with Richard Lockett, of Knockbain Luings near Dingwall.

Heifers destined for the sale ring. 

Most of the cows go back to a Commonside bull purchased in Castle Douglas, while other purchases include a bull bought privately from the Cadzow family on the Isle of Luing.

More recently, the duo bought an older stock bull privately from the Monzie herd at Blair Atholl, who will be introduced to the cows for the first time this summer.

Both herds run with the bull at Knockbain over the summer and are managed under a very effective mob grazing system.

At weaning the stot calves are sold through the store ring, and heifers are moved to Kintail for the winter.

The cows are fed adlib silage at Newton of Ferintosh from around Christmas time until calving commences at the end of March/early April.

After calving, they are given 18% protein rolls for six weeks until June time when they return to the bull for another summer.

Graeme runs the Luing herd between the croft near Conon Bridge and the family’s unit on the west coast.

Graeme said: “The heifer calves become tick acclimatised when they are in Kintail over the summer and they don’t return home to the Black Isle until 24 months of age, before being sold in May as bulling heifers.

“They receive a small amount of supplementary feed and adlib hay out on the hill over the winter and are sheltered within three areas of native woodland blocks which benefit from the low density cattle grazing.”

Stot calves are sold straight off their mothers and put through the store ring at seven/eight months of age weighing an average of 300kg.

The Kintail bulling heifers sold at the annual sale in Dingwall often command top price.

The dearest average to date is 2,580gns for six sold in 2019 with leading prices of 3,020gns and 2,750gns, along with the first bull sold at 5,500gns.

