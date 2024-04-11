Boss of successful Kintore firm Stats Group gives reasons for stepping down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of successful Kintore firm Stats Group gives reasons for stepping down

Leigh Howarth said he felt the time was right to "pass on the baton".

By Kelly Wilson
Stats chief executive Leigh Howarth who is stepping down.
Stats chief executive Leigh Howarth who is stepping down.

Stats Group chief executive Leigh Howarth has stepped down after eight years at the helm.

The 59-year-old said he felt the time was right to “pass on the baton” after enjoying “tremendous success” with the Kintore-based pipeline technology specialist.

Leigh originally joined Stats in 2012 as chief financial officer before taking over from Pete Duguid as chief executive in 2016.

During his time there he has helped the business grow into a number of international countries and was instrumental in the deal which saw Japan firm Mitsui takeover Stats last year.

Tremendous success and people

However, the dad-of-three is now looking forward to some time to embark on some personal projects as he passes the role on to Stephen Rawlinson.

Leigh, who is married to Gillian, said: “It’s a full on job and demanding. We’ve had tremendous success and got tremendous people working in the business.

“You reflect on where you are and the achievements of the business and I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved.

“There’s still a lot of growth this business can achieve and I was reflecting that I’ve got some personal projects I want to pursue.

“It was about seeking additional personal flexibility. It was time for me to pass the baton on.”

Pride at time in job

Stats operates from its headquarters in Kintore and through international bases in Canada, the US, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia and Australia.

Looking back on his eight years at chief executive Leigh said: “We made great progress with our international strategy and are now really well established across a number of countries.

“We are delivering services in Canada, the US, the UK and throughout the Middle east and Asia and Australia.

“My main achievement was growing the team with an eye for localisation. We’ve really established local businesses in each of those markets and seeing growth.

“That’s been one of the important things to me.

“Another one was the sale to Mitsui. We always knew at some point, BGF, our private equity partner, would want to exit the business. I’m particularly proud because I was really the instigator of transaction with Mitsui.

“Stats is now living in a fantastic home with a great parent.”

Continue to strengthen Stats

Leigh will continue at Stats as a non-executive director but also enjoy some more time on the golf course in his spare time.

He will work alongside Stephen, Stats former regional director North America & global sales director, who was chosen after a “rigorous global recruitment process” as he transitions in to the new role.

Stephen, a dual Canadian and British national, has spent 13 years in various management roles at Stats, including general manager, regional director and sales director positions in North America.

Speaking about his new role he said: “Leigh has been instrumental in leading our strategy to internationalise the business and consolidate excellent year-on-year growth, whilst also latterly overseeing the successful sale of the business to Mitsui in 2023.

“I now look forward to leading the Stats team as we continue to strengthen our market position globally through our highly skilled workforce and market leading technologies.”

Stats history

The Mitsui deal saw Stats Group combine with Mitsui’s iron and steel business unit.

Mitsui’s swoop for the business came just over a year after a £73 million all-share takeover of the north-east firm by Jersey-headquartered SRJ Technologies was scuppered by “market volatility”.

Stats cited macro, geopolitical and supply chain events as the factors behind that deal’s collapse.

Koichi Fujita, chief operating officer, Mitsui Iron and Steel, with Stats chief executive Leigh Howarth.
Image: Sure PR

The company was founded by Pete Duguid and his sister, angel investor Lorraine Poter, in 1988.

Mr Duguid and his sister, angel investor Lorraine Porter, founded Stats in 1998.

They owned the pipeline technology specialist alongside BGF and other investors before the takeover by Mitsui.

