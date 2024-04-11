One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96

A person has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on the A96 near Ardersier.

The incident happened on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road at the junction with the B9090 shortly before 3pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene, two miles north of Ardersier.

Paramedics treated three casualties on the roadside before transferring a fourth patient to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Four fire crews called to A96 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was informed about the crash at around 2.51pm.

Three appliances from Inverness and Nairn were dispatched to the busy route alongside a special appliance.

Crews worked to make the vehicle safe before relaying the stop message at 3.09pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic collision on the A96 at 2.49pm and we transported one patient to Raigmore Hospital.

“A further three patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.