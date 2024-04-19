Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87

Rarely seen without his apron, Vince devoted his life to the Washington and Promenade cafes.

By Lindsay Bruce
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.

For decades a walk down Aberdeen beach front wouldn’t have been complete without a cone from one of Mr Canale’s cafes.

The former owner, and face, of both the Promenade and Washington cafes, Vince Canale was behind the counter of the family business for almost 60 years.

Now, in the wake of the 87-year-old’s death, his family has paid tribute to the former president of the Scottish Ice Cream Alliance and the man once hailed as Aberdeen’s king of Knickerbocker Glories.

Following tradition

Vincenzo Luca Canale-Parola was born on October 25 1936 in Aberdeen.

Son of Achille Canale-Parole and his wife Teresa (nee) Vicca, both from Italian families, Vince and his four siblings grew up in the “big house on Crathie Gardens”.

Vince and his father, with their staff, in front of the cafes.

Always connected to hospitality, Vince’s father briefly worked with his in-laws who ran the Inversnecky Cafe, but later took over the lease of the Washington and Promenade cafes.

Cones and conscription

Vince attended Ruthrieston School before a brief stint at Robert Gordon College but he was always destined to be a fixture of Aberdeen’s ice cream tradition.

Although he started working life as a florist’s assistant he went on to join the staff of the Holburn Cafe. Established by the Guilianotti family in 1928, Vince was mentored there before returning home to work with his father.

When National Service came calling he enlisted with the RAF. Working in radio communications in Germany Vince returned home after his two years away, having loved every minute.

Vince pictured during his RAF days in Germany.

“I think my dad would have been a military man had there not been the expectation that he’d take on the family business,” said Vince’s daughter Beverley.

Married life

As a young man, in his spare time, Vince loved cricket, cycling with friends, playing saxophone and attending Boys’ Brigade at Ruthrieston Church.

He and his friends were the first cohort to receive the prestigious BB ‘Queen’s Badge’ when it switched from King to Queen. An honour he never forgot.

In the late 50s Vince met and married his first wife Hazel Melvin. Together they had son Stephen, and a little girl, Donna.

Vince and Hazel with their children.

Growing the business and being involved with the Aberdeen ice cream trade, life was busy for Vince. The shops were popular destinations in the city’s bustling cafe scene.

A family business

In 1985 Vince remarried former ice cream shop girl Maura Finnie in Aberdeen registrar’s office. They celebrated afterwards at the Sgian-dubh Hotel in Dyce but with work to be done, they only managed to squeeze in a short honeymoon in Oban.

The couple went on to have two daughters, Beverley and Rachael, and made a home in Holburn Street.

Vince and Maura’s wedding in March 1985.

While Maura became a primary teacher, and later a matron at a boarding school, the Washington and Promenade were every inch family businesses.

Stephen and Vince became known for their Knickerbocker Glories, and the girls all worked weekends and holidays, over the years, with their dad.

Shown during National Ice Cream Week, Stephen and Vince Canale with their famous Knickerbocker glories and other desserts.

While business was thriving, Vince also enjoyed his time and trips away with his friends. “He had holidays, not hobbies,” daughter Rachael commented.

Dedicated to the ‘Washington’

The 90s kicked off with a decision to sell the Promenade Cafe. Keeping the Washington, Vince – who was never seen without his shop apron – worked until he was 80.

Enjoying a daily break in the “front booth” with his regulars it was only after he became an octogenarian, in 2017, that the decision was made to sell up.

Washington Cafe proprietor, Vince Canale.

“That place was his life,” said Beverley. “He was there seven days a week until 11pm in the summer months. The cafe and dad were one and the same.”

Later years

Despite the long hours Vince still found time to be a Dons season-ticket holder for many years, though was known to turn up to Pittodrie in his pinny, “straight from the shop.”

He was also for a time chairman of the Sporstsman’s Club, and president of the Scottish branch of the Ice Cream Alliance.

Happiest with his family, Vincent hold youngest grandson Ruairidh, with his daughters Rachael and Beverley.

In 2020 Maura passed away. A devoted papa to seven grandchildren, despite the profound loss of his wife, he had plenty to keep him busy.

Time in his summer house “getting a tan” was always time well spent and for he enjoyed “popping back” to the cafe to see how things were going.

The decision to rename it The Promenade Cafe met with his approval, paying homage top the cafe’s rich history.

Final farewell

In November last year Vince moved into Woodlands Care Home. Early last month he suffered a stroke and on March 28, age 87, he passed away peacefully at his home.

The man known for his front-of-house skills, nicknamed Captain Marvel, will be celebrated at a service at 11am on April 25 at St Peter’s Catholic Church.

“Never without a hankie”, he’ll be laid to rest with one of his handkerchiefs and a “wee shop apron” will be tucked in beside him too.

As a mark of respect, and as a nod to his love of big band music, a procession will go past the The Promenade Cafe at around 12.45pm.

Friends, former customers and mourners are welcome to attend.

Last wish

“This was dad’s final request. He wasn’t a man who shied away from attention,” laughed Beverley. “He will be trumpeted into his funeral to When the Saints Go Marching In, and we’re also having his favourite song, April in Paris.

“We’ve been blown away by how many people have been in touch since dad died, I’m sure it will be the same the day of his funeral.”

With his firstborn daughter Donna, is Vince Canale.

Vince is survived by his children Stephen, Donna, Beverley and Rachael.

He was also a devoted papa to Sax, Drew, Elli, Sara and Lucy, Sasha and Ruairidh.

Rachael added: “We feel incredibly lucky to have had him as our dad. It just so happens we shared him with most of Aberdeen. That’s how familiar he was to so many people.

“He’s missed already. But he’ll get the send-off he wants, and deserves.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation