New home for FRP’s Aberdeen business rescue team

Business restructuring expert FRP Advisory is the latest tenant to take space in the Meridian building on Union Row in Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into a new 1,800sq ft suite on the fourth floor on a 10-year lease.

FRP, which has been involved in some of the UK’s most high-profile business rescue deals in recent months, has relocated its seven-strong Aberdeen team from Rose Street.

Headquartered in London, the company has 28 offices across the UK, plus two in Cyprus and the Isle of Man.

It specialises in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory.

Five floors of high-spec office space

FRP partner Iain Fraser said: “We’re pleased to have secured such a well-located office space in the heart of Aberdeen, and look forward to inviting clients old and new there.”

Meridian boasts five floors of high specification office accommodation and 58 parking spaces.

The latest letting there follows NSPCC taking 4,655sq ft on the ground floor in 2023.

It also comes after a major refurbishment programme by the landlord.

Jonathan Nesbitt, director of Aberdeen property firm FG Burnett, advised FRP.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Meridian has benefitted from a comprehensive refurbishment and offers good quality office space in the city centre.”

CBRE and Savills acted for Meridian’s asset manager, M7 Real Estate.

Amy Tyler, associate director in CBRE’s Aberdeen office, described the property as “one of the best located” in the city centre and its “fantastic” amenities.

She added: “The building has been refurbished to an exceptional standard.

“The light filled reception area in particular is extremely impressive, with its feature wall and contemporary furnishings.

“We expect there to be continued interest from occupiers keen to find quality accommodation in the city centre at a time when there is very little new build, Grade A availability.”

Suites available to lease on flexible terms at Meridian range from 4,600-5,300sq ft.