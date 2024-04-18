New home for FRP’s Aberdeen business rescue team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home for FRP’s Aberdeen business rescue team

The firm's Granite City-based experts are now working from offices on Union Row.

By Keith Findlay
There's a new tenant in the Meridian building on Union Row in Aberdeen.
Image: CBRE

Business restructuring expert FRP Advisory is the latest tenant to take space in the Meridian building on Union Row in Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into a new 1,800sq ft suite on the fourth floor on a 10-year lease.

FRP, which has been involved in some of the UK’s most high-profile business rescue deals in recent months, has relocated its seven-strong Aberdeen team from Rose Street.

Headquartered in London, the company has 28 offices across the UK, plus two in Cyprus and the Isle of Man.

It specialises in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory.

Five floors of high-spec office space

FRP partner Iain Fraser said: “We’re pleased to have secured such a well-located office space in the heart of Aberdeen, and look forward to inviting clients old and new there.”

Meridian boasts five floors of high specification office accommodation and 58 parking spaces.

The latest letting there follows NSPCC taking 4,655sq ft on the ground floor in 2023.

It also comes after a major refurbishment programme by the landlord.

Inside the refurbished Meridian building.
Image: CBRE

Jonathan Nesbitt, director of Aberdeen property firm FG Burnett, advised FRP.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Meridian has benefitted from a comprehensive refurbishment and offers good quality office space in the city centre.”

CBRE and Savills acted for Meridian’s asset manager, M7 Real Estate.

Amy Tyler, associate director in CBRE’s Aberdeen office, described the property as “one of the best located” in the city centre and its “fantastic” amenities.

She added: “The building has been refurbished to an exceptional standard.

Amy Tyler, of CBRE,
Amy Tyler, CBRE.

“The light filled reception area in particular is extremely impressive, with its feature wall and contemporary furnishings.

“We expect there to be continued interest from occupiers keen to find quality accommodation in the city centre at a time when there is very little new build, Grade A availability.”

Suites available to lease on flexible terms at Meridian range from 4,600-5,300sq ft.

Conversation