Agritourism sector appeals for greater recognition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The organisation representing agritourism in Scotland has launched a plea to politicians and officials for greater sector recognition amid continuing Covid-19 uncertainty.

An online evidence-taking session organised by agritourism ventures from across Scotland outlined the major impact Covid-19 restrictions have had on their turnover.

A recording of the meeting, organised by Scottish Agritourism, which sits within the Scottish Tourism Alliance, will now be sent to politicians of all parties at Westminster and Holyrood, as well as civil servants and senior industry figures.

Some of the 10 firms who took part had seen turnover fall by around 90%, after strict travel restrictions were then replaced with a regional tier system.

Caroline Millar, sector lead for Agritourism Scotland, said: “This event forms a plea to decision-makers to recognise the importance of the sector and how it is currently being impacted.

“With the potential for government funding, we don’t want to see micro businesses excluded, because micro and small businesses in the rural economy are being impacted in the same way as larger urban companies.

“The fact is that collectively, the agritourism sector makes a significant contribution to the rural economy spread throughout Scotland.”

Ailsa Clark of 60-acre Blairmore farm in Perth and Kinross provides self-catering accommodation through six purpose-built cottages and an on-site bar. She said her business had received no support.

“We’ve applied twice for assistance and been declined because as a self-catering business we are told we have not been impacted by the tier system and have not been required to close.

“Just 8% of our farm income is sourced from farming, with 92% achieved by tourism, so that is the level we have lost.

“We are being told to apply for discretionary funds and I’ve approached the council, but the information cannot be found on any website.”

Another business owner who gave evidence, Eilidh Smith of Morton of Pitmilly farm in Fife, which has 16 self-catering properties and a range of leisure facilities, said 97% of farm income comes from accommodation.

She said: “A lot of our custom comes from the central belt and Aberdeen, so when travel restrictions came into place, we had a lot of cancellations.

“There is an assumption that we are a seasonal business, but we normally have guests here 365 days a year and we are losing money left, right and centre.”

Scottish Agritourism said a recommendation had been made for the next round of farm diversification grants to be made “sooner rather than later” with the sector ready to play a key role in Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid-19.