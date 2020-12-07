Policy on re-letting vacant crofts in review

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crofters who are not making use of their holding may be forced to let it out to others.

The Crofting Commission says it is reviewing its policy on the letting of vacant crofts, with a view to requiring owners and landlords of vacant crofts, or parts of crofts, to let the croft, in cases where they have very little connection with, or make little use of, the croft.

The agency said it was one of a series of recommendations made to it from a short-term working group tasked with looking at crofting duties.

Other plans include expanding the commission’s residency and land use team, and getting them to target non-returners of the Crofting Census, and streamlining the process of issuing written notices to crofters who have breached their duties.

Crofting Commission convener, Rod Mackenzie, said: “Being able to add staff resources to our residency and land use team is a major step forward.

“We are also delighted to see that the vacancies for jobs based in the Western Isles are now advertised and would encourage anyone who has an interest to apply.”

He added: “It will take a bit to time to get everything in place, especially as we are close to the festive holidays, but we are determined to progress this as soon as possible.”