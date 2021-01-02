Aberdeenshire farmers invest £2m in gluten-free oat plant

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two Aberdeenshire farming families have invested £2 million in a gluten-free oat processing plant.

The new Oat Co Scotland facility, at Enerfield Business Park near Ellon, is a joint venture between Andrew and Debbie Booth and Charlie and Jillian Russell.

The plant, which has been supported by Scottish Government funding and backed by HSBC bank, is capable of producing more than 2.5 million portions of porridge a month.

Oat Co employs three members of staff and all oats are supplied by a group of six growers across Aberdeenshire.

“We recognised a niche opportunity to grow a Scottish gluten-free oat range with full assurance throughout the whole process, which was not something that anyone else was offering,” said Andrew Booth from Savock Farms, Foveran.

“We have created a unique facility for Scotland which will not only create jobs and support our local economy, but will help showcase the north-east food sector across the world.”

Charlie Russell, who farms at Dams of Craigie Farm near Whitecairns, said the plant used an innovative stabilising and roasting process, alongside digital technology to guarantee fully gluten-free oats from farm to plate.

He said they plan to begin exporting this year.