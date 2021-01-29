Farmers encouraged to use Apprenticeship Employer Grant

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

NFU Scotland is urging farmers and crofters to take advantage of the Apprenticeship Employer Grant (AEG).

The Scottish Government has increased support for apprenticeships through the AEG and the fund remains open until March 25.

“Taking on an apprentice is a sound investment in the future,” said NFU Scotland vice-president, Charlie Adam.

“If you are considering creating an employment opportunity, this grant could be the stimulus you need to go down that route. The funding covers all sectors in Scotland and is time-limited.”

The AEG will support recruitment of new apprentices in a range of circumstances including new recruits within four months of the start date with the employer.

It offers a contribution of £5,000 for each eligible apprentice within the 16-24 age group, £5,000 for eligible apprentices aged 25-29 who are disabled, care- experienced or black minority ethnic, and £3,500 for apprentices aged 25 or over.

Mr Adam said: “For those who have swithered about taking on an apprentice, or indeed upskilling an existing member of staff, please consider this attractive incentive.”

More details are available from Skills Development Scotland.