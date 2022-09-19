North Country Cheviot sale smashes records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

North Country Cheviot sale smashes records

By Nancy Nicolson
September 19, 2022, 1:29 pm
The main prizewinners and judges at the Quoybrae sale in Caithness.
The main prizewinners and judges at the Quoybrae sale in Caithness.

Records were smashed at the North Country Cheviot sale at Quoybrae in Caithness when a shearling ram from the Campbell family’s Bardnaclavan flock from Thurso sold for £11,000.

Bardnaclavan Cooper by Cairnside Action Man was the pre-sale show champion and was bought by R & N Barclay, Hare-stone, Banchory, and Stewie Sleigh, Wells Flock, Fyvie.

Cooper beat the £9,500 centre record which had only been set hours earlier in the day by J & J Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Holm, for Upper Cornquoy Classic by Durran Ace which sold to Andrew Polson, Smerlie, Roadside.

Bardnaclavan Cooper was the pre-sale show champion.

The reserve champion was a shearling, Biggins Classis by Upper Cornquoy Athletic from James S Biggins, Killimster, Wick, which sold for £5,000 to D & E Waugh, Effgill, Westerkirk.

The Campbells also sold Bardnaclavan Challenger for £5,000 to J S Baillie & Son, Sebay, Tankerness, followed by Mr Smith’s Upper Cornquoy Cosmopolitan, which sold for £3,500.

A total of 85 rams sold to average £1,282.56 (+£160.13) against £1,122.43 for 74 last year, four ram lambs averaged £683.33 (N/C) and four gimmers to average £681.66 (+£243.34).

Upper Cornquoy Classic went for £9,500.

Leading flock averages: Bardnaclavan top price £11,000 average £2,350 for 10 (£1,775 for 10 last year); Sebay Farm £2,500 average £1,075 for (£1,518.75 for 8)Roadside; Smerlie £2,800 average £1,212.50 for 4 (£1.458.33 for 6); Longoe Farm £ 2,200 average £1116.66 for 6 (£1,400 for 8); Biggins £1,500 average £766.66 for 6 (£1150 for 10); Achscrabster £2,600 average £955.55 for 9 (£936 for 5); Upper Cornquoy £9,500 averaged £2528.57 for 7; Oldfield Farm £750 average £516 for 3 (£900 for 1); Boultach £1,000 average £725 for 4 (£800 for 2); Cairnside £1,100 average £800 for 6 (£700 for 3); Garson Farms £850 average £850 for one.

Gimmers sold to £2,000 from D N Campbell & Sons to M Thomas, Knowle Farm, New Radnor.

Prize List

Ram Lamb: 1 C & I Angus, Oldfield, Thurso, 2. Garson Farms, Garson, Orkney, 3 C & I Angus, Oldfield, Thurso, 4 R & K Sutherland, Hilliclay, Thurso.

Shearling Ram: 1 D N Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, Westfield, 2 J & W Mackay, Biggins, Killimster, 3 J Mackay, Henderson Square, Watten, 4 A G Simpson, Cairnside, Watten, 5 A Polson, Roadside, Smerlie, 6 J S Baillie & Co, Sebay.

Group of three Shearling Rams – D N Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, Westfield, 2 J & J Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Orkney, 3 Messrs H Mill, Achscrabster, Thurso, 4 The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, Longoe Farm, Mey, 5 A G Simpson, Cairnside, Watten.

Females: 1. R & K Sutherland, Hilliclay, Thurso, 2 D N Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, Westfield, 3 R & K Sutherland, Hilliclay, Thurso, 4 R & K Sutherland, Hilliclay, 5 R & K Sutherland, Hilliclay.

Group of five shearling Rams 1 J & W Mackay, Biggins, 2 D N Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, 3 Messrs H Mill, Achscrabster, Thurso

Overall Group – D N Campbell & Sons, Bardnaclavan, reserve J & W Mackay, Biggins.

