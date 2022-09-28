Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned

By Nancy Nicolson
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Police suggest securing theft targets such as the Mitsubishi L200.
Police suggest securing theft targets such as the Mitsubishi L200.

Farm pick-up trucks have become a growing target for rural thieves, with the number stolen more than doubling, according to insurer NFU Mutual.

Farmers are being advised to fit additional security measures to their vehicles – even on battered 10-year-old models – as theft claims dealt with so far this year by the insurer show that the older Toyota Hilux and Mitsubishi L200 are the most regularly targeted pick-ups.

The average age of L200s stolen this year is 12 years, and 10 for Hilux vehicles. Thieves have also targeted VW Amaroks, Range Rovers and Land Rover Defenders and their parts.

Land Rover Defender.

NFU Mutual agricultural engineering specialist Bob Henderson said: “This is alarming news for the large number of farmers who use pick-up trucks as their workhorse vehicle to carry feed and tools around the farm and tow livestock trailers to market.

“For years thieves have targeted Defenders and older Land Rovers because of their high value and potential for resale as vehicles or parts.

“With prices of new and used replacement pick-ups rising fast, thieves now find it worthwhile stealing pick-ups – even if they are over 10 years old and battered from hard work on farms.”

‘Farms will continue to be target’

Constable Chris Piggott of the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) said: “As well as being stolen for onward sale and financial gain, these vehicles are also being targeted by hare coursers with links to other forms of criminality.

“Many of these vehicles aren’t fitted with the immobilisers, trackers and alarms fitted to newer vehicles. Until now, this hasn’t been as much of a problem, but now that pick-ups are proving desirable to criminals, there’s an urgent need for farmers to improve security.

“It’s absolutely essential to ensure keys are always removed and doors locked whenever you leave the vehicle. Keeping vehicles out of sight where possible and using mechanical devices like steering and pedal locks are also an effective deterrent for older models. Retrofitting alarms, immobilisers and tracking devices is also well worth considering.”

Bob Henderson added: “Sadly there’s little doubt that criminals will continue to target farms as the cost of living crisis bites hard this winter.”

