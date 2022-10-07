Staff sought to shape vets of the future at new school in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Staff sought to shape vets of the future at new school in Aberdeen

By Nancy Nicolson
October 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
The new school in Aberdeen is aiming to provide real-life vet experience. Image: SRUC
The new school in Aberdeen is aiming to provide real-life vet experience. Image: SRUC

Scotland’s new vet school, which will be based in Aberdeen, has announced it will be recruiting staff for 10 academic posts in the coming months.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) will be looking for staff at both senior lecturer and lecturer grades for the school, which will offer courses in veterinary medicine ranging from Higher National Diploma to postgraduate degree.

New recruits will join the head of school, Professor Caroline Argo, and head of veterinary education, Professor Jim Anderson.

Prof Argo said: “These new posts, the first in an annually rolling programme of staff recruitment, are vital in supporting our growth agenda.

“Our new colleagues will have the opportunity to help found and shape a very distinctive new school, supporting our contribution to the development of Scotland’s natural economy.

“Together, we will become a driving force behind the promotion of resilience, diversity and sector fit among our veterinary graduates, embedding them in real-world experience and practice from the outset.

“We have already made a number of key appointments in 2022 and they have all shared their excitement in our sense of purpose and mission. We hope to continue that trend with the next tranche of vet school posts.”

Team will help ‘shape and develop vital new service’

Prof Anderson, who has extensive experience of growing a large and diverse department, said: “I am really looking forward to building a team that will help shape and develop this vital new service, which aims to provide a sustainable, resilient foundation for clinical excellence to support the animals and communities at the heart of Scotland’s natural economy.

“We’ll grow a veterinary school truly embedded within an institution that embodies the development of the environment and agriculture, and which will be a unique offering in the UK’s veterinary education space.”

Veterinary lecturers will have responsibility for student supervision and mentorship, providing specialist advice, support and academic leadership.

