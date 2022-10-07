Staff sought to shape vets of the future at new school in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s new vet school, which will be based in Aberdeen, has announced it will be recruiting staff for 10 academic posts in the coming months.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) will be looking for staff at both senior lecturer and lecturer grades for the school, which will offer courses in veterinary medicine ranging from Higher National Diploma to postgraduate degree.

New recruits will join the head of school, Professor Caroline Argo, and head of veterinary education, Professor Jim Anderson.

Prof Argo said: “These new posts, the first in an annually rolling programme of staff recruitment, are vital in supporting our growth agenda.

“Our new colleagues will have the opportunity to help found and shape a very distinctive new school, supporting our contribution to the development of Scotland’s natural economy.

Unable to attend one of our recent open days? Or you'd like another chance to speak with our Programme Leaders? We have virtual open days running from October 3 – 14 for all out subject areas. Book now at https://t.co/STGbzK1AQi #LeadTheWay pic.twitter.com/0M65UE3whO — SRUC (@SRUC) September 27, 2022

“Together, we will become a driving force behind the promotion of resilience, diversity and sector fit among our veterinary graduates, embedding them in real-world experience and practice from the outset.

“We have already made a number of key appointments in 2022 and they have all shared their excitement in our sense of purpose and mission. We hope to continue that trend with the next tranche of vet school posts.”

Team will help ‘shape and develop vital new service’

Prof Anderson, who has extensive experience of growing a large and diverse department, said: “I am really looking forward to building a team that will help shape and develop this vital new service, which aims to provide a sustainable, resilient foundation for clinical excellence to support the animals and communities at the heart of Scotland’s natural economy.

“We’ll grow a veterinary school truly embedded within an institution that embodies the development of the environment and agriculture, and which will be a unique offering in the UK’s veterinary education space.”

Veterinary lecturers will have responsibility for student supervision and mentorship, providing specialist advice, support and academic leadership.