Crieff flock’s ram sees top price of £78k at Dalmally Mart

Blackface rams from Ian Hunter’s Dalchirla flock, at Crieff, achieved many of the leading prices at the breed’s annual ram sale at Dalmally Mart – including the sale’s top of £78,000.

A total of 21 rams hit five-figure prices, with averages up by £456 on the year.

Dalchirla’s pen No 2 reached the top price of £78,000 – sired by a home-bred son of £45,000 Nunnerie, out of a ewe by a home-bred son of £68,000 Elmscleugh.

He was knocked down to Tommy Renwick, Williamhope, Clovenfords, and the Campbells at Glenrath, Peebles.

Pen leader

The pen leader, sired by a son of £160,000 Dalchirla, sold at £70,000, to brothers Willie and Ewan Bennie, Merkins, Gartocharn.

Another, sired by £24,000 Connachan, made £20,000, selling jointly to David Morrison, Dalwyne, Girvan, and the Brannigans’ Glenbeg flock, Dungannon.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke flock, from Milton of Campsie, made a lead call of £75,000.

Sold in a three-way split to Dalchirla, the McArthurs at Nunnerie and the Wights at Midlock, it was sired by the £17,000 Midlock ram, bought in 2019, which has bred sons to £60,000, £42,000 and £40,000.

The next in the ring from Dyke, also by £17,000 Midlock, made £55,000 to another trio – John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock; the MacGregors at Allanfauld, Kilsyth, and the Kays at Gass, Straiton.

Elmscleugh pen

A trio from the Dunlop family’s Elmscleugh pen made £16,000 each.

Two are sons of £38,000 Allanfauld, with one selling to a trio – Mary McCall Smith, Connachan, Crieff; Tay and Torridon Estate and Auchnafree Estate.

The other sold to Billy and Andrew Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow, and the MacGregors at Allanfauld.

Best for Mary McCall Smith’s Connachan entry, from Crieff, was £12,000 for a shearling son of £3,800 Auldhouseburn, which sold to Perthshire buyers Cadogan Estates and Aberuchill Estates.

Averages: 482 shearling and aged rams, averaged £1835 (+£456 for 15 more sold); 192 ram lambs averaged £2179 (-£325 for 22 more sold).