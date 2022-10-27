More than 100 Luing cattle from family’s herd to be sold in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 100 Luing cattle from family’s herd to be sold in Oban

By Nancy Nicolson
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
The breed was founded on the Isle of Luing. Image: Glendale PR
The breed was founded on the Isle of Luing. Image: Glendale PR

A dedicated sale of 106 Luing cattle from the Cadzow family’s herd will take place at United Auctions’ mart at Oban on November 12.

The stock – 50 in-calf heifers, 30 bulling heifers, six bulls and 20 spring-calving cows – are from the Isle of Luing herd where the breed was founded.

Cadzow brothers Archie and Jack run the herd alongside their father Shane and co-managers Chris and Jo Fewster.

Archie – a grandson of one of the breed founders – said: “The reason for this dedicated sale is primarily to promote and sell our own Luings, as they were originally intended by the breed’s founders, with an emphasis on low input and low cost.”

Breed supports focus on carbon footprint

Jack added: “The Luing’s ability to thrive on low-input, grass-based systems also supports today’s additional focus on carbon footprint, as well as the environment and biodiversity. This combines well with the ability to calve down at two years old, as well as mob graze pasture and hill to help build organic matter and soil carbon.”

The Cadzows were instrumental in combining Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle to produce a good beef cow that can raise a calf under poor weather conditions and fatten well on sub-quality grazing.

The breed was officially recognised in 1965, and is the first breed to come from the UK in more than 100 years.

The Cadzow brothers say they focus on breeding cows with a medium-sized frame, ease of handling, calm temperament, high fertility and low input.

They are also known for their longevity with some cows found to have lived to 16 years old.

The Luing Production Sale will take place at 11am on November 12 2022 at Oban Livestock Centre. Click here to view the catalogue. 

