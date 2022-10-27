More than 100 Luing cattle from family’s herd to be sold in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dedicated sale of 106 Luing cattle from the Cadzow family’s herd will take place at United Auctions’ mart at Oban on November 12.

The stock – 50 in-calf heifers, 30 bulling heifers, six bulls and 20 spring-calving cows – are from the Isle of Luing herd where the breed was founded.

Cadzow brothers Archie and Jack run the herd alongside their father Shane and co-managers Chris and Jo Fewster.

Archie – a grandson of one of the breed founders – said: “The reason for this dedicated sale is primarily to promote and sell our own Luings, as they were originally intended by the breed’s founders, with an emphasis on low input and low cost.”

Breed supports focus on carbon footprint

Jack added: “The Luing’s ability to thrive on low-input, grass-based systems also supports today’s additional focus on carbon footprint, as well as the environment and biodiversity. This combines well with the ability to calve down at two years old, as well as mob graze pasture and hill to help build organic matter and soil carbon.”

The Cadzows were instrumental in combining Beef Shorthorn and Highland cattle to produce a good beef cow that can raise a calf under poor weather conditions and fatten well on sub-quality grazing.

The breed was officially recognised in 1965, and is the first breed to come from the UK in more than 100 years.

The Cadzow brothers say they focus on breeding cows with a medium-sized frame, ease of handling, calm temperament, high fertility and low input.

They are also known for their longevity with some cows found to have lived to 16 years old.

The Luing Production Sale will take place at 11am on November 12 2022 at Oban Livestock Centre. Click here to view the catalogue.