Heatheryhall Glitter tops Beltex sales

A shearling ewe from Alfie Taylor’s Heatheryhall flock in Lanarkshire proved to be the star attraction at the Beltex Scotland Club sale at Lanark Mart.

She not only claimed the supreme champion ticket but also the top price of 5,800gns.

She was Heatheryhall Glitter ET, which first led the 14-strong gimmer class before getting tapped out as supreme champion by Nick Gill, of the Nikay Flock near Keswick.

A daughter of the noted Buckles Dark Dawn and bred from the Quarrymount William Wallace-sired Heatheryhall Diamond, she was knocked down to Grant Maxwell for that top price and joins his Faughhill Flock near Melrose.

Selling for the second highest price of 3,600gns was Callacrag Gissel ET from Andrew Baillie and son, Cameron, from near Carstairs. Bred from the flock’s most prolific ewe, the Clary Navy-sired Callacrag Rana, Gissel is by Glenpark Ebay.

Not far behind on 3,000gns was Kingledores Gina Gee ET from Richard Wood’s Biggar-based Flock. A full sister to the 11,000gns Kingeldores Godzilla, her pedigree features Skiddaw View Endurance on to the Broxty Boxer-sired Withy Trees Champagne. She was one of several to sell to new breeders and sold to William Dunlop, Elmscleugh, Dunbar, carrying a pair to Borderesk Finders Keepers.

Richard sold eight to average £1,280, with his next best also selling to William Dunlop for 1,800gns. Kingledores Gypsophila, again carrying a pair to Finders Keepers, is by Ryder Dick Turpin and out of Kingledores Esmerelda, a Clary Chancer daughter.

At 1,300gns when sold to David Padkin for his Muirhouse Flock near Auchenheath was a full sister to Gina Gee, Kingledores Gloria ET, which was again carrying twins to Finders Keepers.

The last to break the four-figure barrier was the reserve champion, Lurg Girls Aloud ET from Alan Miller, Midmar, Inverurie, which sold to Mr Gill for 1,000gns.

Scanned with a single to Midshawtonhill Gypsy King, her pedigree features Bailey Brook CR7 on to Woodies Currency, a Double O Seven daughter.

Ewe lambs peaked at 750gns for Callacrag Flossy from Andrew Baillie, which was knocked down to Andrew Morton for his Mortons Flock near Denny.

Averages: Two aged ewes, £525; 47 shearling ewes, £891 (18 x £1,006 in 2021); four ewe lambs, £394; two recipients carrying embryos, £525.