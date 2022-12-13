Heatheryhall Glitter tops Beltex sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Heatheryhall Glitter tops Beltex sales

By Reporter
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Heatheryhall Glitter claimed the supreme champion ticket.
Heatheryhall Glitter claimed the supreme champion ticket.

A shearling ewe from Alfie Taylor’s Heatheryhall flock in Lanarkshire proved to be the star attraction at the Beltex Scotland Club sale at Lanark Mart.

She not only claimed the supreme champion ticket but also the top price of 5,800gns.

She was Heatheryhall Glitter ET, which first led the 14-strong gimmer class before getting tapped out as supreme champion by Nick Gill, of the Nikay Flock near Keswick.

A daughter of the noted Buckles Dark Dawn and bred from the Quarrymount William Wallace-sired Heatheryhall Diamond, she was knocked down to Grant Maxwell for that top price and joins his Faughhill Flock near Melrose.

Selling for the second highest price of 3,600gns was Callacrag Gissel ET from Andrew Baillie and son, Cameron, from near Carstairs. Bred from the flock’s most prolific ewe, the Clary Navy-sired Callacrag Rana, Gissel is by Glenpark Ebay.

Not far behind on 3,000gns was Kingledores Gina Gee ET from Richard Wood’s Biggar-based Flock. A full sister to the 11,000gns Kingeldores Godzilla, her pedigree features Skiddaw View Endurance on to the Broxty Boxer-sired Withy Trees Champagne. She was one of several to sell to new breeders and sold to William Dunlop, Elmscleugh, Dunbar, carrying a pair to Borderesk Finders Keepers.

Breaking the four-figure barrier at Beltex Scotland Club sale

Richard sold eight to average £1,280, with his next best also selling to William Dunlop for 1,800gns. Kingledores Gypsophila, again carrying a pair to Finders Keepers, is by Ryder Dick Turpin and out of Kingledores Esmerelda, a Clary Chancer daughter.

At 1,300gns when sold to David Padkin for his Muirhouse Flock near Auchenheath was a full sister to Gina Gee, Kingledores Gloria ET, which was again carrying twins to Finders Keepers.

Well done to everyone today for a great show and sale. Congratulations to Alfie Taylor with champion and Alan Miller…

Posted by Scotland Beltex Club on Saturday, 10 December 2022

The last to break the four-figure barrier was the reserve champion, Lurg Girls Aloud ET from Alan Miller, Midmar, Inverurie, which sold to Mr Gill for 1,000gns.

Scanned with a single to Midshawtonhill Gypsy King, her pedigree features Bailey Brook CR7 on to Woodies Currency, a Double O Seven daughter.

Ewe lambs peaked at 750gns for Callacrag Flossy from Andrew Baillie, which was knocked down to Andrew Morton for his Mortons Flock near Denny.

Averages: Two aged ewes, £525; 47 shearling ewes, £891 (18 x £1,006 in 2021); four ewe lambs, £394; two recipients carrying embryos, £525.

