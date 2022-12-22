Caley Thistle bolster boardroom by appointing retired knee surgeon Panos Thomas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle bolster boardroom by appointing retired knee surgeon Panos Thomas

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 22, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 6:04 pm
Panos Thomas is a new director at Caley Thistle.
Panos Thomas is a new director at Caley Thistle.

A highly-rated retired consultant orthopaedic sports and knee surgeon has been unveiled as a new director at Championship club Caley Thistle.

Panos Thomas has been a season ticket holder at the Caledonian Stadium for the past decade and he takes the step now into the boardroom to bolster the experience there.

Thomas was appointed as the tutor in orthopaedic sports surgery by the Royal College of Surgeons in England and in 2014-16 became its national orthopaedic tutor.

New Caley Jags director Panos Thomas.

Director is highly-skilled medic

He developed the MSc in Sports and Exercise Medicine of the University College London UCL in 1999, being the programme director until 2010.

Thomas has been an executive member of the British Orthopaedic Sports Trauma Arthroscopy Association BOSTAA, where he was elected as the president (2016-2018).

He was invited as an orthopaedic specialist to provide cover and advice during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in London 2012.

In 2018, he assisted in the successful bid to stage the ESSKA Conference in Glasgow, Scotland where he was a member of the directors’ board.

Thomas has been involved with the treatment of elite athletes for a number of years and has been advising the medical teams of clubs such as Arsenal, Watford, Barnet, MK Dons, Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers, Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon.

He has provided advice to British Fencing, British Ski Federation, British American Football League and other elite sports organisations.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison.

Chief welcomes ‘dynamic’ director

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison is sure the new addition will be of huge benefit to the side which aims to return to the Premiership for the first time since 2017.

He said: “We feel that Panos will bring a wide range of skills of to the board as well as to the football club.

“Living in the Highlands as he does, he has supported the club for a decade now and he understands what we are all about and where we want to go.

“I am particularly pleased to see him join us formally as he is an extremely dynamic and highly-respected individual.

“Following on from the recent appointment of Graeme Bennett, the new skill-sets and fresh points of view can only make us stronger as a club and I look forward to working with Panos.”

Thomas eager to serve Inverness club

Thomas wants to share the passion he has of the team with his fellow directors to drive the club forward.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to join the board of directors of ICTFC.

“I fell in love with the area and the people when I first visited my wife’s family over 30 years ago.

“Our family moved locally 10 years ago and one of my first priorities was to purchase a season ticket at Caledonian Stadium.

“I enjoyed the excellent run of the team in the Premiership and, of course, the glorious Scottish Cup final day (in 2015).

“As a new custodian of the club, I’m determined to serve its values and I’m looking forward to assist the board to achieve the goals and targets that the club and our fans deserve.”

 

 

