The anniversary show and sale of store cattle took place at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Friday, where a large turnout of farmers from across the country gathered.

Store cattle met a flying trade for the opening sale of the year, with averages significantly up on the year to level at 272p per kg or £1289.59.

ANM Group raised £176,298 in its 150th anniversary year and presented cheques to the three chosen charities.

All pictures taken by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson