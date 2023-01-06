Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fundraiser Speedo Mick has begun his final walk from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Michael Cullen, better known as Speedo Mick, 57, has raised more than £800,000 for charity over the past seven years and hopes to retire by reaching a £1million.

Wearing only swimming trunks, sunglasses, gloves and a hat, he started the 1,000 mile trek on December 29.

He has already been impressed with the hospitality he has received in the Highlands after being offered a place to stay every night after it proved too cold to camp.

The journey will also involve other challenges along the way, such as the Three Peaks.

Mr Cullen previously walked the route in 2019.

A huge thank you to @_togethertravel at John O'Groats for kindly sorting me out with somewhere to stay whilst on me final stomp 😇✌️✌️ Here's the link if you wanna have a little mooch 🤪👉 https://t.co/yaH43vvGT8#keepstompin #speedomicksfinalstomp #johnogroats pic.twitter.com/FUkPw9caT6 — Speedomick (@speedomick) January 3, 2023

Mr Cullen will be donating all the money raised to help people suffering from mental health conditions through the Speedo Mick Foundation.

It’s a cause close to his heart as he has spent “most of his adult life” battling with mental health issues.

Challenge of ‘Highland cold’

The Liverpudlian told the Press and Journal he wanted to “challenge himself” by going to the coldest part of the route in the middle of winter.

After starting in John O’Groats he is now resting in Tain, before heading to Inverness and then Fort William.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” he said.

“And it’s been challenging to say the least, the weather has been freezing cold.”

Mr Culllen had planned on camping during the journey, but the weather has forced him to seek shelter with generous Highlanders who have been offering him places to stay each night.

“I needed to get inside where it was warm and get a hot meal each night,” he said.

“I don’t have a large team or a van or anything. It’s just me and my friend from school.

“I have been shown the best from the people in the area”.

Just wanna say a massive THANK YOU to the kind lady in Wick who let me use her lovely flat as a place to stay while getting me beauty sleep ahead of my days stompin 🥾🥾 The link is in my bio if you want 2 take a look at this lovely space https://t.co/9GKggIRyVY pic.twitter.com/JD6mYc4dqY — Speedomick (@speedomick) January 4, 2023

Scenery is ‘unbelievable’

As well as the generous hospitality from locals, Mr Cullen says he has been stunned by the “unbelievable” Highland scenery on his travels.

He has to walk 15miles a day to keep pace with the schedule of his trick, which is due to take around three months.

“I am actually one day behind now because I keep stopping and staring at the scenery.

“It’s been a wonderful experience.”

We did it 💪 arrived in Tain in the rain 🌧️ its the support of you lot and the thought of your donations and acts of kindness going to the people who need it most that keeps me going 💙 👉. https://t.co/KWuvitfEHE 👈 right am off to put me feet up who loves ye baaabeee ✌️💙 pic.twitter.com/axaVZPvSur — Speedomick (@speedomick) January 5, 2023

‘I wouldn’t be able to do it without help’

On Friday, Mr Cullen enjoyed a day off after stopping in Tain. He said while visiting a pub the punters had a whip round and managed to put together £80 for his efforts.

Despite not drinking himself, after getting sober 20 years ago, the Everton fan says he appreciated the show of community spirit.

“I just want to say thank you for everyone has got involved in the walk.

“I can’t do it on my own and wouldn’t be able to do it without people helping me.”

To support Mr Cullens’s fundraiser, which has already raised over £31,000, donate to his GoFundMe.