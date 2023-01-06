Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp

By Cameron Roy
January 6, 2023, 6:49 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 8:43 pm
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Fundraiser Speedo Mick has begun his final walk from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Michael Cullen, better known as Speedo Mick, 57, has raised more than £800,000 for charity over the past seven years and hopes to retire by reaching a £1million.

Wearing only swimming trunks, sunglasses, gloves and a hat, he started the 1,000 mile trek on December 29.

He has already been impressed with the hospitality he has received in the Highlands after being offered a place to stay every night after it proved too cold to camp.

The journey will also involve other challenges along the way, such as the Three Peaks.

Mr Cullen previously walked the route in 2019.

Mr Cullen will be donating all the money raised to help people suffering from mental health conditions through the Speedo Mick Foundation.

It’s a cause close to his heart as he has spent “most of his adult life” battling with mental health issues.

Challenge of  ‘Highland cold’

The Liverpudlian told the Press and Journal he wanted to “challenge himself” by going to the coldest part of the route in the middle of winter.

After starting in John O’Groats he is now resting in Tain, before heading to Inverness and then Fort William.

“I wanted to challenge myself,” he said.

“And it’s been challenging to say the least, the weather has been freezing cold.”

Mr Culllen had planned on camping during the journey, but the weather has forced him to seek shelter with generous Highlanders who have been offering him places to stay each night.

“I needed to get inside where it was warm and get a hot meal each night,” he said.

“I don’t have a large team or a van or anything. It’s just me and my friend from school.

“I have been shown the best from the people in the area”.

Scenery is ‘unbelievable’

As well as the generous hospitality from locals, Mr Cullen says he has been stunned by the “unbelievable” Highland scenery on his travels.

He has to walk 15miles a day to keep pace with the schedule of his trick, which is due to take around three months.

“I am actually one day behind now because I keep stopping and staring at the scenery.

“It’s been a wonderful experience.”

‘I wouldn’t be able to do it without help’

On Friday, Mr Cullen enjoyed a day off after stopping in Tain. He said while visiting a pub the punters had a whip round and managed to put together £80 for his efforts.

Despite not drinking himself, after getting sober 20 years ago, the Everton fan says he appreciated the show of community spirit.

“I just want to say thank you for everyone has got involved in the walk.

“I can’t do it on my own and wouldn’t be able to do it without people helping me.”

To support Mr Cullens’s fundraiser, which has already raised over £31,000, donate to his GoFundMe.

