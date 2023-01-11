Longtown Ladies sale: Texel leader from Longtown heads to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Longtown Ladies sale: Texel leader from Longtown heads to Aberdeenshire

By Katrina Macarthur
January 11, 2023, 10:44 am Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:58 am
SHOW WINNERS: Judge Caroline Orr tapped out Hilltop as champion and Okehall as reserve. Picture by Isla Campbell Photography
SHOW WINNERS: Judge Caroline Orr tapped out Hilltop as champion and Okehall as reserve. Picture by Isla Campbell Photography

A Texel gimmer from the Auldhouseburn flock sold for the top price of 5,500gns at the Longtown Ladies sale on Monday evening when purchased by a new Aberdeenshire breeder.

The annual sale, held at C and D Auction Marts’ Longtown Mart, attracted consignments from leading Texel flocks and saw huge interest from throughout the UK.

More than 30 sheep sold at 1,000gns or above, with 113 gimmers averaging £936.00 and 30 ewe hoggs cashing in at £796.00.

Longtown Ladies sale leader

Sale leader at 5,500gns, when selling up to Banchory, with Nicola Howie from Cairnton Farm, was Hugh and Alan Blackwood’s gimmer by Sportsmans Double Diamond, from their well-known flock at Muirkirk, Ayrshire.

This gimmer from Auldhouseburn topped the sale. Image: MacGregor Photography

Bred out of a Rhaeadr Best of The Best dam, she sold scanned with a single to Auldhouseburn Finbars Fury.

The same flock sold another Sportsmans Double Diamond gimmer for 3,400 to Paul Swindell, Northern Ireland.

Aberdeenshire breeder Kenny Pratt of the Hilltop flock, Peterculter, stood overall champion with a gimmer when tapped out by judge Caroline Orr of the Halbeath flock, Dunfermline.

This was a gimmer by Knock Dalwhinnie, out of a Sportsmans Benchmark dam.

She sold in-lamb to the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball, and was bought by the judge.

Mr Pratt also sold another at 2,000gns.

Second top prize

The second top price of the evening came from the Usk Vale Pedigrees in Wales, when they sold a Teiglum Cinnamon gimmer for 4,500gns to W Thomas, Wales.

Another in-lamb gimmer from the home, this time a daughter of Sportsmans Chieftain, made 3,400gns to Barry Farrell, County Meath.

First-time consignors Bruce Renwick and family from Legars Farm, Kelso, topped at 4,500gns for a Sportsmans Dirty Harry gimmer, in lamb to Haymount Foremost.

She was knocked down to Jonny Cubbitt, Ballymena.

Robert Cockburn’s Knap consignment from Crieff, sold to 3,800gns for a daughter of Sportsmans Deal Breaker, when purchased by A Hambleton, Merkland, Thornhill.

His pen cashed in at £1,875.

Scottish breeders Gordon and David Gray of the Ettrick flock, Selkirk, received 2,200gns for a gimmer sold to Messrs Wilkinson, as did Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, when knocked down to Messrs Ellis, Wales.

Charlotte and James Nicholson’s Knockem entire gimmer offering from Duns, topped at 2,000gns, to the Douglas family, Catslackburn, Yarrow.

Michael Turner’s Okehall flock, Staffordshire, topped the ewe hoggs at 2,000gns, and stood reserve overall champion with a ewe hogg by Glenside Drum Major.

Bred out of a Strathbogie Boombastic dam, she sold for 1,200gns to Biggar, with Robert Laird of the Cambwell flock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday, March 1. Image: Chris Sumner
Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show
Ian Macleay has retired from ANM Group after 30 years' service
End of an era for well-known ANM Group livestock stalwart
Auctioneer Luke Holmes selling at the Highland Ladies sale of pedigree sheep
Dingwall Mart looks to the future with young team of auctioneers
Anna Wilson will canvass in the north
ANM Group appoints two new canvassers
TURRIFF SHOW: David Allan (senior vice-president); Kevin Gray (president); Gail Greig (secretary); and John Ledingham Jnr (junior vice-president)
Three well-known farmers appointed as new presidential team for Turriff Show
This Charolais cow made a new centre record of £2,750
New cast cow record at Thainstone
There are rumours farmgate milk prices could fall by 10p-12p per litre by June. Image: John Eveson/Flpa/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Dairy sector fears as farmgate milk pricings falling
The courses are available to SAYFC members at a discounted rate
British Wool relaunches training courses for SAYFC members
Peat has always been a traditional fuel in the Outer Hebrides, but has become less widely used in recent years. Photo: Anne MacLellan
'Our governments have failed': The crofters turning back to peat fuel amid cost-of-living crisis
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Food and drink training Picture shows; kepak reps. Kepak. Supplied by Kepak Date; 11/01/2023
Kepak offers 'passport' for future career

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks