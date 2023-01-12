British Wool relaunches training courses for SAYFC members

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British Wool has announced it will relaunch its shearing and wool handling training courses to Scottish young farmers.

The organisation has teamed up with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) to offer its members to attend a beginner shearing course and a wool handling course both at a discounted price.

The two-day course will cover all aspects of achieving a successful shearing season, including health and safety, the use of shearing equipment and hands-on shearing practice to develop technique.

It is open to SAYFC members who have not previously attended a British Wool shearing course and is available at a cost of £87.50 plus VAT – the normal cost is £175 plus VAT.

The one-day wool handling course will be delivered by a competitive wool handler at a price of £60 plus VAT.

Closing date is March 31.

More information is available by contacting Penny Montgomerie (SAYFC) on 01313 332445 or emailing: info@sayfc.org

For any group bookings, contact Emma or Richard at British Wool on 01274 688666 or email: shearing@britishwool.org.uk