Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost 30 top ploughmen from Aberdeenshire and Morayshire took to a field near Rothienorman on Saturday to compete in the 35th annual Grampian Supermatch.

The event, held at Netherthird by kind permission of the Stephen family, included ploughmen who had qualified from eight matches throughout the region.

Unfortunately, heavy rain showers in the early hours of Saturday morning resulted in some challenging conditions for the competitors but spectators from all over were able to enjoy blue skies and sunshine in the afternoon.

Overall judge John McRobert from Stonieley, Banff, picked out ploughing stalwart David Carnegie, Steelstrath, Laurencekirk, as his champion.

Mr Carnegie, who was competing in the two-furrow reversible hydraulic butts, has ploughed 30 times over the last 40 years in the Scottish Ploughing Championships, winning the title on no fewer than 12 occasions.

He has also represented Scotland eight times in the World Ploughing Championships and six times in the European Ploughing Championships.

Mr McRobert also awarded Mr Carnegie with the best combined feering and finish in the reversible classes.

The reserve title on the day went to Ian McDonald from Grange, near Keith, who was competing in the conventional section.

Mr McDonald is no stranger to the prizes having won the Scottish Ploughing Championships four times and representing the country at the World Ploughing Championships in Prague.

The George Oliphant Cup, which dates back to the 1900s, was donated to the association by the Bruce family whose grandfather had won during this era.

It was awarded to Kieran Grieve from Turriff for the best work done by a 21-year-old and under.

Also taking part on the day was the the furthest travelled competitor, Willie Grieve from Cupar, in Fife, who won the Scottish Ploughing Championships in Caithness last October.

He will represent Scotland at the World Ploughing Championships in Latvia in October.

The many spectators were also able to enjoy demonstrations from four local dealerships showcasing their ploughs.

RESULTS

League – Conventional and most points feering and finish – M Skea; two-furrow reversible hydraulic butts – S Alexander; two-furrow reversible non-hydraulic – G Gilbert; multi-furrow – W McDonald; vintage mounted – G Hepburn Jnr; vintage trailing – D Stewart. Under 25 – S McLeod. Youngest competitor – A Stevenson. Supermatch – Conventional – 1, I McDonald (134); 2, W Grieve (125); M Skea (119.5). Two-furrow reversible hydraulic butts – 1, D Carnegie (138.5); 2, S Alexander (137.5); 3, E Proctor (111). Non-hydraulic reversible – 1, C Forbes (115); 2, G Gilbert (89.5). Multi-furrow – 1, W McDonald (139); 2, J Morrison (130); 3, K Grieve (123). Vintage mounted – J Sievwright (116); 2, D Gibb (94); 3, R Connon (87). Vintage trailing – 1, D Stewart (125). Demos – 1, HRN; 2, Sellars; 3, Ravenhill. YF and 21 & under – K Grieve. Combined feering and finish reversible – D Carnegie. Combined feering and finish conventional – I McDonald. Straightest furrows and overall vintage – D Stewart. Reserve overall vintage – I McDonald. Overall – D Carnegie.