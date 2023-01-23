Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heifers from the Barclay family’s Harestone herd near Insch led the way at the White Gold Females sale of Charolais held at Carlisle on Friday.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 17 in-calf or maiden heifers sold to average £4,181.40.

Harestone Royalmile sale leader

Sale leader at 6,000gns, was two-year-old heifer Harestone Royalmile, by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis, which first crop of calves topped Stirling in February at 24,000gns.

Bred out of the Thrunton Fearless-sired Harestone Jutty, she sold to C Smeaton and Son, Cotton of Ovenstone, Kirkbuddo, Angus.

The same buyers paid 5,500gns for the second top priced animal from Harestone.

This was Harestone Roxanne, a September, 2020-born heifer by Goldies Oasis, out of an Allanfauld Gambler dam, Harestone Lively.

Jonathan Watson’s Tweeddale herd from Bowsden Moor, Berwick-upon-Tweed, topped at 5,000gns for Tweeddale Superprincess, when sold to Messrs Morgan, Talybont, Wales.

Best dam in the herd

By Blelack Blackberet, she is an August, 2021-born ET heifer bred out of Tweeddale Icemaiden, which is the best dam in the herd.

Mr Watson also sold another at 4,800gns, this time Tweeddale Spicegirl, by Westcarse Jimmy, out of Tweddale Mygirl.

She sold to Messrs Jessop and Son, Coalville, Leicestershire.

The Campbell family from Thrunton, Alnwick, received 4,500gns for August, 2020-born, Thrunton Ribbon.

Scanned in-calf to Whitecliffe Jacintha, she is by Westcarse Houdini, and was purchased by Messrs Story, Longtown.

Two other in-calf heifers from Thrunton sold at 4,000gns.

Thrunton Rio, sold to Hales Farm, Essex, while Thrunton Renata, was bought by Messrs Dickson, Rothesay, Isle of Bute.

Also selling at 4,500gns, was a December, 2021-born heifer from Major David Walter’s Balthayock herd near Perth.

Brought out by David and Tracey Nicoll, was Balthayock Soprano, by Balthayock Loyalist, which sold to Messrs Gregory, Cornwall.

Esmor Evans’ Maerdy herd from Wales, peaked at 4,200gns for Maerdy Robina, by Maerdy Goouvener, when purchased by Messrs Howell and Sons, Norfolk.