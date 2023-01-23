Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three young auctioneers from the north have graduated from Harper Adams University and have become fellowships of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

After four years of Covid-interrupted study, Ellis Mutch of Aberdeen & Northern Marts, alongside Aimie Bisset and Sam Ferguson, both of Dingwall & Highland Marts, were all awarded the certificate of higher education in Livestock Market Operations and Management.

Mr Mutch, who is contracted through ANM Group as a part-time auctioneer and fieldsperson in Shetland, was also awarded the MJ Thomson award as the top graduating IAAS student.

The institute awarded three new associate memberships to Michael Craig, of James Craig Ltd, Joel McGarva, of Harrison and Hetherington, and Murray Steel, of United Auctions, who have all completed their first two years of study.

Graduates will strengthen industry

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, said he was very pleased to extend these new fellowships and associateships.

“These recognise the high standard of training and professionalism of each of these individuals,” said Mr Wilson.

“This strengthens the institute and our industry as a whole with a gold standard of service driven by high achieving, motivated auctioneers.”

Fellows and associates of IAAS are recognised by Scottish Government and insurers for trusted valuations.

Members also benefit from the lobbying and representation at industry and government level, sharing the views of members and led by the board, to influence policymaking and the future of the industry, as well as ongoing formal and informal support and training.