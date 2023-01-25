Farmers and crofters raise concerns on vast tree planting in NFU Scotland vice-presidential hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Farmers and crofters raise concerns on vast tree planting in NFU Scotland vice-presidential hustings

By Katrina Macarthur
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:21 am
Andrew Connon, Robin Traquair, Alasdair Macnab, outgoing NFUS Highland chairman Cameron Maciver and new region chairman, Mark McCallum.
Andrew Connon, Robin Traquair, Alasdair Macnab, outgoing NFUS Highland chairman Cameron Maciver and new region chairman, Mark McCallum.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice-presidential hopefuls faced another evening of gruelling questions at the Highland area’s hustings on Wednesday evening as the 10-date tour comes to an end in Shetland tonight.

The current vice-presidents, Andrew Connon from Ellon and Robin Traquair from Midlothian, and chairman of the legal and technical committee, Alasdair Macnab from Dingwall, covered most hot topics from tree planting, dwindling cow numbers and new entrants.

One member in the audience asked the panellists what the union could do about the ”relentless” tree planting which was pushing sheep off the hills and said that the people behind it had no thought for anyone but themselves.

Mr Macnab said that the union’s legal and technical committee have had discussions with the Scottish Land Commission on what the real priorities are for the country’s land.

Food Security top of the list

Food security is number one on the list – they shouldn’t be planting on land which is used for food production,” said Mr Macnab.

“Not only is the land disappearing but the people who are capable of farming the land are also disappearing. We are losing a critical mass in land and people which has a huge impact on rural communities.”

Andrew Connon said if re-elected, he would continue to do what he is doing by ‘grabbing a hold’ of the subject to set down the concerns which so many members had on the vast amount of trees being planted.

“I’m not against trees being planted but I find it offensive and immoral that productive land is being put down to blanket forestry,” said Mr Connon.

Current NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon plans to challenge the Scottish environment minister if he is re-elected to the post.

He said that he had tackled the environment minister Mairi McAllan, on the grades of land being used.

“The government say that grade 3.2 land and above is fair game but in Aberdeenshire that land will produce good yields of wheat and winter barley, seed tatties and carrots so that is out the window in my mind.”

Mr Connon referred to an estate in the Isle of Skye where trees had been planted.

He said although it wasn’t grade 3.2 land, it was some of the most productive land in the area which made crofting over there sustainable.

Robin Traquair said that the union had to stand up for farmers first and foremost by pressing home that livestock were good for the countryside and soil.

“The large companies that are buying the estates to plant trees should be helping the farmers out by stocking the land to improve the soil and store carbon,” said Mr Traquair.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Mac Mackie will move into the executive chairman role as Stuart Common becomes managing director of the company.
Mackie's appoints new managing director
SALE LEADER: This Beef Shorthorn bull topped at £17,500. Image: Anne MacPherson.
Fearn Beef Shorthorns top at £17,500
Hendry Lindsay, potato merchant, well known and respected in Scotland's agricultural community. Image supplied by Bannerman Media.
Hendry Lindsay, potato merchant with Moray business links, dies age 82
Pictured from left, Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, Aimie Bisset, Ellis Mutch, Ken Sloan, CEO Harper Adams & Donald Young, IAAS president.
Aberdeenshire auctioneer celebrates top success alongside Highland peers at Harper Adams University
NFUS hustings in Aberdeenshire took place near Oldmeldrum.
'We'll ensure your voices are heard' pledge NFUS candidates
Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
RECORD BREAKER: This heifer from Jean Mackay sold for a new British Blue female record of 23,000gns. Picture by Wayne Hutchinson.
Scots breeder smashes record at Carlisle British Blue female sale
Prize winners from last weekend's Novice Udny Sheepdog Trial which raised more than £1,000 for RSABI.
Udny sheepdog trials raises more than £1,000 for RSABI
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles appointed chairman of NSA Scottish region

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented