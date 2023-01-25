Farmers and crofters raise concerns on vast tree planting in NFU Scotland vice-presidential hustings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice-presidential hopefuls faced another evening of gruelling questions at the Highland area’s hustings on Wednesday evening as the 10-date tour comes to an end in Shetland tonight.

The current vice-presidents, Andrew Connon from Ellon and Robin Traquair from Midlothian, and chairman of the legal and technical committee, Alasdair Macnab from Dingwall, covered most hot topics from tree planting, dwindling cow numbers and new entrants.

One member in the audience asked the panellists what the union could do about the ”relentless” tree planting which was pushing sheep off the hills and said that the people behind it had no thought for anyone but themselves.

Mr Macnab said that the union’s legal and technical committee have had discussions with the Scottish Land Commission on what the real priorities are for the country’s land.

Food Security top of the list

“Food security is number one on the list – they shouldn’t be planting on land which is used for food production,” said Mr Macnab.

“Not only is the land disappearing but the people who are capable of farming the land are also disappearing. We are losing a critical mass in land and people which has a huge impact on rural communities.”

Andrew Connon said if re-elected, he would continue to do what he is doing by ‘grabbing a hold’ of the subject to set down the concerns which so many members had on the vast amount of trees being planted.

“I’m not against trees being planted but I find it offensive and immoral that productive land is being put down to blanket forestry,” said Mr Connon.

He said that he had tackled the environment minister Mairi McAllan, on the grades of land being used.

“The government say that grade 3.2 land and above is fair game but in Aberdeenshire that land will produce good yields of wheat and winter barley, seed tatties and carrots so that is out the window in my mind.”

Mr Connon referred to an estate in the Isle of Skye where trees had been planted.

He said although it wasn’t grade 3.2 land, it was some of the most productive land in the area which made crofting over there sustainable.

Robin Traquair said that the union had to stand up for farmers first and foremost by pressing home that livestock were good for the countryside and soil.

“The large companies that are buying the estates to plant trees should be helping the farmers out by stocking the land to improve the soil and store carbon,” said Mr Traquair.