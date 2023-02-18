Perthshire young farmers win East Cabaret

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Club’s (SAYFC) east region recently took to the stage to take part in the annual cabaret at Perth Concert Hall.

A packed audience of family and friends had an evening of entertainment from seven teams consisting of Perthshire District, Bathgate JAC, West Fife YFC, Kinross JAC, Strathmore JAC, Brechin JAC and Forfar JAC.

The event, running in its 16 year and sponsored by Scotmin Nutrition, was opened by Jake Mirley, playing tunes on his bagpipes.

The three judges – Marianne Hodge, Kim Livesey, and James Drief – awarded the Perthshire District as the 2023 winners with their production of ”Not Ready To Rest” produced by Ally Marshall.

They won with 90 points, followed by Bathgate JAC in second with their performance ”Who’s The Pharaoh Of Them All” produced by the full cast.

Forfar JAC stood third place with ”The Forfar Vet” produced by Avril Aitken.

Faye Weatherup, from West Fife YFC, received the trophy for best act out with the winning team with her portrayal of “Charlie’s Granny”, while the best comedy act went to Fraser Dandie, from Forfar JAC, as ”The Forfar Vet”.

Aberfeldy members, Katrina and Craig, kept the audience entertained with singing during the finalising of the results, and the event was closed by EK Bulldogs Dance Troupe from East Kilbride YFC.

The celebrations ended with a dance at Ego Nightclub in Perth.

Jennifer Jones, who is regional chair, said: “The sold out audience got a treat this year with the exceptional talent displayed on stage. From rehearsals to their final act, every team showed real dedication and passion, which is amazing and almost overwhelming to see.

“The night would not have been possible without the hard working team of backstage crew, staff, stage managers, stewards and clubs for putting in such great effort to make the night a success. A huge thank you must go to all for their help and support.”