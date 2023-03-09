Growers warned of high risk wheat disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Growers warned of high risk wheat disease

By Katrina Macarthur
March 9, 2023, 2:17 pm
Growers are advised to be vigilant of yellow rust.
With spring around the corner, arable farmers are being warned to act early to stop yellow rust from taking hold.

Those growing susceptible wheat varieties such as Skyfall, Zyatt and Insitor, need to stay particularly vigilant against yellow rust as the risk factors are currently high says Alex Borthwick, commercial technical manager at FMC.

“Yellow rust is a significant disease in wheat crops,” said Mr Borthwick.

“According to AHDB, yield loss of 40-50% can occur in untreated wheat varieties therefore it’s important growers make appropriate fungicide applications early on to prevent the disease from taking hold.”

The yellow rust fungus requires living green plant material to survive and can affect the photosynthetic ability of crops primarily by reducing leaf area.

Mr Borthwick explains that yellow rust thrives in temperatures between 10 to 15 degrees.

“These temperatures are more common as we go through spring but with the mild conditions we’ve already experienced, the disease has appeared early this year.

“It’s therefore important that growers stay vigilant and regularly walk their crops to spot any yellow pustules on the leaves of their crops.”

Mr Borthwick said that fungicide options are fairly limited for treating established yellow rust but you can create a robust preventative fungicide programme, which will tackle later disease development.

He recommends that this programme should include a strobilurin or triazole based product at T0, for the early stages of disease.

“Following this, I’d advise growers use an SDHI product, such as Wolverine at T1,” he said.

“Wolverine contains the SDHI fluxapyroxad and triazole metconazole and can give you good control and good protection against Septoria tritici, reducing the risk of significant yield loss.”

The triazole component in Wolverine, metconazole, offers an alternative option to prothioconazole or tebuconazole at T1.

Fluxapyroxad remains one of the strongest SDHI options for protection against Septoria tritici.

“This ensures that Wolverine offers excellent value and flexibility with good efficacy demonstrated on a wide range of key diseases including eyespot and brown rust,” he said.

Mr Borthwick stressed that yellow rust can appear quickly and unexpectedly but by staying vigilant and creating a timely, targeted application programme, growers can effectively prevent the disease from becoming a problem.

