More tickets available for RHS Hoolie

Due to popular demand, the Royal Highland Show has announced an extra date for the Royal Highland Hoolie which will take place at the four-day show in June.

Held in partnership with Farmers Bash, the Scottish and Irish country music event is now offering tickets for the event on Friday, June 23.

These newly released tickets are only available to those already attending or who purchase a Friday or Saturday ticket to the Royal Highland Show.

Showcasing the best of Scotland and Ireland’s country music talent, the line-up includes Derek Ryan, Skerryvore and Lisa McHugh, with more big names expected to be announced in due course.

Jim Warnock, chairman of Royal Highland Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), said: “After such a fantastic line up of top-tier music events last year, we are really looking forward to expanding on the entertainment offering of the Royal Highland Show with the addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie.

“With such an exciting line up of top Scottish and Irish musical talent, there will be something for everyone at this new event, which offers a chance for Royal Highland Show visitors to extend their day out. Tickets are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment.”

Farmer’s Bash organiser, Nigel Campbell, added: “We know from experience that there is a huge demand for events like these and the Royal Highland Hoolie is the perfect opportunity for bringing rural communities together.

“Our events are extremely popular amongst rural communities and we are sure that the Royal Highland Hoolie will be a fantastic night of live music and a great addition to the Royal Highland Show.

“It promises to be a terrific night of rousing Scottish and Irish music – get your dancing shoes ready”.

The Royal Highland Hoolie will run from 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

A limited number of Royal Highland Hoolie Saturday tickets are still available.

Tickets are £30, with VIP tickets available at £50 and can be purchased at royalhighlandshow.org.