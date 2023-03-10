More tickets available for RHS Hoolie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More tickets available for RHS Hoolie

By Katrina Macarthur
March 10, 2023, 9:20 am
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.
ROUSING: The Royal Highland Show's Hoolie is held in partnership with Farmer's Bash.

Due to popular demand, the Royal Highland Show has announced an extra date for the Royal Highland Hoolie which will take place at the four-day show in June.

Held in partnership with Farmers Bash, the Scottish and Irish country music event is now offering tickets for the event on Friday, June 23.

These newly released tickets are only available to those already attending or who purchase a Friday or Saturday ticket to the Royal Highland Show.

Showcasing the best of Scotland and Ireland’s country music talent, the line-up includes Derek Ryan, Skerryvore and Lisa McHugh, with more big names expected to be announced in due course.

Jim Warnock, chairman of Royal Highland Show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), said: “After such a fantastic line up of top-tier music events last year, we are really looking forward to expanding on the entertainment offering of the Royal Highland Show with the addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie.

“With such an exciting line up of top Scottish and Irish musical talent, there will be something for everyone at this new event, which offers a chance for Royal Highland Show visitors to extend their day out. Tickets are selling fast so book now to avoid disappointment.”

Farmer’s Bash organiser, Nigel Campbell, added:  “We know from experience that there is a huge demand for events like these and the Royal Highland Hoolie is the perfect opportunity for bringing rural communities together.

“Our events are extremely popular amongst rural communities and we are sure that the Royal Highland Hoolie will be a fantastic night of live music and a great addition to the Royal Highland Show.

“It promises to be a terrific night of rousing Scottish and Irish music – get your dancing shoes ready”.

The Royal Highland Hoolie will run from 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

A limited number of Royal Highland Hoolie Saturday tickets are still available.

Tickets are £30, with VIP tickets available at £50 and can be purchased at royalhighlandshow.org.

 

