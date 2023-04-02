Sheep producers finally see a lift in trade

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prime hogg producers are finally seeing a rise in values after an extremely sticky start to the year.

Auction marts throughout the country have been recording an increase on sale averages each week as the Muslim festival Ramadan commenced on March 22 and continues on until April 21.

It was primarily the export and lightweight hoggs that were gaining momentum in the sale ring but most centres also saw a jump in price for heavyweights this week.

Olly Shearman, director of operations at Caledonian Marts in Stirling, said heavy hoggs took the largest rise at the firm’s sale on Tuesday, trading £10 to £15 more on the week.

He said that hoggs weighing 52kg or more averaged £138 and topped at £155 per head.

“The rise in trade has been well overdue for producers and it’s down to the demand from the Ramadan festival, as well as Easter which is fast approaching,” he said.

“Hoggs with plenty meat on them are selling well but we are still seeing a few leaner ones coming forward. A lot of farmers held onto their lambs to wait for a better trade but not all of them have been finished entirely.”

In total, Caledonian Marts sold 1,101 prime hoggs to average 264.19p or £114.84.

Further north, on the same day, Dingwall and Highland Marts also saw heavier types £15 dearer compared to last week as 745 old season lambs cashed in at 250.4p (+22.6p) and 497 SQQs levelled at 253.7p (+22.1p).

Auctioneer Luke Holmes, said there had been a better show of hoggs forward in the last two weeks, with more meat about.

“The heavy hoggs have taken a big jump and that’s down to the home market in preparation for Easter,” he said.

“The sale topped at £132 and we had many others above the £120 mark.”

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ weekly sale at Thainstone yesterday saw all classes up on the week by 8p per kg, with last week’s sale up 22p per kg on the previous week.

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock at ANM, said hoggs were trading £8 to £10 more on the year and said the sales for the past month were attracting 4,000 head or more.

“Just like most areas, finishers have been holding off on selling and it’s great to see them being rewarded for that,” he said.

“Well fleshed lambs with a good level of finish are selling extremely well and it’s good to see the live ring attracting more buyers, increasing the competition within the market.”