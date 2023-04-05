Royal Highland Show opens livestock and equestrian entries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livestock and equestrian entries for this year’s Royal Highland Show have opened today.

The annual event, due to take place at Ingliston from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 June, has offered new equine classes and a 25% increase in prize money aross all classes.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) is encouraging entries for beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, heavy and light horses, harness grooming and decoration, heavy horse turnouts, fleece classes, farriery and sheep shearing.

Show jumping entries are due to open later this month and following meetings with APHA, the association has taken the decision to cancel the poultry competition at this year’s show due to the ongoing high prevalence of avian flu.

New HOYS qualifiers and increased prize pot on offer at this year’s Royal Highland Show

New for this year, the Scottish Dairy Goat Show will run on the Saturday of the show, which is in addition to the RHS goat classes on the Friday.

There are also additions to equine classes across the board which brings the total number of HOYS qualifier classes to 57 for 2023.

The coloured horses and ponies in hand section has moved to the Thursday of the show, allowing the champion to be included in the supreme in hand championship on the Friday.

Poultry competition cancelled

David Tennant, head of show for RHASS, said: “Last year, we saw the phenomenal return of the Royal Highland Show and this year there is a lot of cause for excitement too, with the addition of the Golden Shears, new HOYS qualifiers and of course an increase in the prize pot on offer.

“The whole team are looking forward to seeing the best of the best paraded around the rings once again this June, representing the culmination of months or even years of hard work for competitors. Best of luck to all those competing this year.”

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online, with no tickets available to buy on the gate.

It is advised to purchase early, especially with the new addition of the Royal Highland Hoolie music event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

All entries can be made via the Royal Highland Show website.